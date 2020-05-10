‘I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me’: When MS Dhoni scolded Mohammed Shami

MS Dhoni gave Mohammed Shami a strict talking-to on a tour of New Zealand in 2014, Shami revealed. (Screengrab) MS Dhoni gave Mohammed Shami a strict talking-to on a tour of New Zealand in 2014, Shami revealed. (Screengrab)

Mohammed Shami revealed that MS Dhoni had rebuked him in strong words on a tour of New Zealand in 2014, when the pacer had bowled a bouncer in frustration but had told his captain that the ball had slipped out his hands.

“I have seen many players come and go, don’t lie to me. I’m your captain, I’m your senior, don’t try to fool me,” Dhoni had told Shami, the India bowler told his Bengal teammate Manoj Tiwary in an Instagram Live session.

Recounting the match, Shami said this was the 2nd Test in Wellington, when Brendon McCullum had scored a triple century. McCullum had been dropped by Virat Kohli off his bowling early on, Shami recalled, and said he had some words with Kohli regarding the dropped catch.

Speaking about his frustration with McCullum’s innings, “On that day before Lunch, another batsman edged one and he was dropped again. I ran in and bowled a bouncer in the second last ball before Lunch. The ball went over Mahi bhai’s head.

“As we were heading towards the dressing room, Mahi bhai came to me and said: ‘I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly’. I was angry inside but I told him, ‘the ball slipped out of my hands’,” said Shami.

Wasn't in condition to play 2015 WC semi but Dhoni said can't go to anyone else: Shami

“Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.’ He said in a different way but it was with a bit of aggression. ‘Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana (Dhoni said in a strict way, I have seen a lot of players come and go, don’t lie to me. Don’t try to fool your captain)” Shami added.

Shami, however, heaped praise on Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain for India. “I have made my debut in all three formats under Mahi bhai. You can only keep on learning from him, he’s such a brilliant individual,” he said.

