He is worried about the distraction if he came, says Mike Hussey on Dhoni’s absence in stadium

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has revealed MS Dhoni isn’t turning up at the venue on match days as it could turn out into a distraction for the team. Dhoni, who injured his calf muscle during the pre-season camp, hasn’t featured in a single match yet. Though he has been training regularly in the lead up to the matches, on match days he hasn’t turned up at the venue and instead chosen to be at the team hotel.

And speaking on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians Hussey admitted that Dhoni doesn’t turn up at the ground and elaborated the reasons for it. “He’s such a team-orientated guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what’s best for the team and he was worried that if he came, there’d be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that. And he really wanted the team to just be able to go about their job, do our thing. Whether that’s right or wrong, that’s not my decision to sort of make, but that’s the thinking behind with Dhoni not wanting to come to the matches,” Hussey said.