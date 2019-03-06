MS Dhoni declines invitation to inaugurate the ‘Dhoni Pavilion’ in hometown

Despite his many achievements in cricket, MS Dhoni has time and again proved that he’s a man of humility and modesty. Another example of his trait was visible on Wednesday when he politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium.

Advertising

According to Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty, the JSCA had asked MS Dhoni to inaugurate his stand before the third ODI between India and Australia began.

“During our last AGM on August 18, 2017, it was proposed that the South Pavilion will be named after MS Dhoni. So that people sitting in front of the dressing room can view MS Dhoni pavilion. The north stand will be named after Amitabh Chaudury,” Chakraborty told IndianExpress.com.

“Then we planned for it whether we will open it on 8th March. But when I asked MSD, he said: “Dada mein toh isika hissa hu. Ghar ka ladka apna hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karega? (I am a part of this ground. How can a person inaugurate something in his own home)”

WATCH: All eyes on MS Dhoni as Team India arrive in Ranchi

The former Indian captain, Chakraborty said, made it clear that if he did the inauguration, it will make him feel that he is “not a part of this ground” and that he is thankful to the JSCA to have given him this recognition. “This left me in an awkard spot but this shows his graciousness,” Chakraborty added.

Advertising

The third ODI between India and Australia will be held on Friday. India are currently leading the five-match series by a margin of 2-0 after beating the visitors in Hyderabad and Nagpur.