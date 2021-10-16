“I still haven’t left”: Dhoni’s cheeky response on his future after CSK lift IPL crown

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his part to perfection in an extraordinary script as he led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title, outwitting Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in a one-sided final on Friday. Dhoni, who is also renowned for his sharp wittedness, also had a cheeky response after the game to Harsha Bhogle’s quip that will fill hope in all the CSK fans.

Before he signed off the post-match interview, Bhogle said, “You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind”, to which Dhoni cheekily responded, “Still I haven’t left behind….”

As the final delivery was bowled, the old ‘Band Master’ had that lingering smile at the far corner of his lips having orchestrated his ‘Men’, who knows may be one last time.

Unarguably, the most loved and revered Indian captain of all time led a team of old warhorses with oodles of experience as they first posted a formidable target of 192 for 3 and then squeezed Knights for only 165 for 9 despite a promising opening stand of 91 between Shubman Gill (51 off 43 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 32 balls).

It was canny captaincy that ensured 91 for no loss turned into 125 for 8 and before one realised, it seemed there was only one team on the park.

Speaking on the moment the winning captain was all smiles as he said,” Yes we are most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we conciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don’t really talk a lot. It’s more one on one. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure. You can’t deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well.”

Asked about what next, Dhoni said it all depended on the BCCI. ” Again I’ve said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in……we have to decide what is good for CSK. It’s not about me being there in top-three or four. It’s about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn’t suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years.”

He thanked the fans, saying “I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. If feels like Chepauk, Chennai.”

He also showered praise on his opponents saying, “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, to perform this well, it’s very difficult. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, it is KKR for the way they have played. I think the break helped them.”

Kolkata Knight Riders fell short but it was still a great tournament for them after a stuttering start. Their captain Eoin Mogan said, “Extremely proud of the fight we showed. The character and nature of the fight characterizes the Calcutta spirit. Today unfortunately wasn’t ours. Venkatesh is new to this platform but has a huge future. Him and Gill have been the cornerstone of our batting. The energy Tripathi showed was absolutely outstanding.’