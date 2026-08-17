‘What will Dhoni’s place be’: Former India captain asks CSK amid head coach search

With former Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming taking over as England’s red-ball coach following, the buzz has been about who will be the next head coach of the five-time IPL winning side.

While there have been reports about former England batter Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum being considered for the role at CSK, former India captain Kris Srikkanth has urged the franchise to consider their batting coach and former Australian batsman Michael Hussey. Srikkanth also urged CSK to fix former India captain MS Dhoni’s role in the side. Dhoni has not played for CSK since 2025. Faced with injury struggles, Dhoni did not appear for any match during the IPL 2026 season.

“Chennai Super Kings don’t need anyone from outside when they have Mr. Cricket with him. Michael Hussey should be the automatic head coach. He will be the best choice. But what will MS Dhoni’s place in CSK be going forward? That arrangement has to be fixed first, and only then will everything else fall in place,” Srikkanth said on his Youtube channel.

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Fleming had spent 17 years with Chennai Super Kings as head coach and under his coaching, the side won five IPL titles. The former New Zealand captain had joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and took over the team’s head coach in 2009.

Apart from the five IPL titles, CSK also won two Champions League Twenty20 titles under Fleming and entered the IPL play-offs 12 times while being part of IPL finals ten times.

Earlier this week, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had played for CSK in the past, also hinted on his Youtube channel that Morgan could take over as the head coach. “I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming… His name is doing the rounds strongly…; early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan- will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?” Ashwin had said on his Youtube show.

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Srikkanth shared how he believes Morgan would not be a good coach and should spend his time in commentary only. “I won’t go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won’t accept him as an option. Even as KKR’s captain, he didn’t do anything great. It’ll be best if he just sticks to commentary,” added Srikkanth.