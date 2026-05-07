‘MS Dhoni is CSK’: Michael Clarke backs veteran to continue playing in IPL

Clarke pointed to Dhoni’s unmatched stature within the CSK ecosystem, suggesting that his presence extends far beyond cricketing value alone. (PTI Photo)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that it is up to MS Dhoni to decide whether he wants to play in IPL 2026 or not.

Dhoni, who has not played a single match in IPL 2026 due to a calf injury, continues to remain at the centre of attention before every Chennai Super Kings fixture. At the start of the season, CSK had stated that the 44-year-old was recovering from the injury, but as the tournament has progressed, the suspense over his availability before every game has only intensified.

“I think it’s really up to MS, to be honest. I think what a lot of people don’t understand from MS’s position. I think he still wants to play, and that’s why he’s playing. I don’t think he worries about anything else. He’s fit enough, he’s strong enough, he’s healthy enough, he’s got the love for the game, so that’s why he wants to play,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.