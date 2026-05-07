‘MS Dhoni is CSK’: Michael Clarke backs veteran to continue playing in IPL

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Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that it is up to MS Dhoni to decide whether he wants to play in IPL 2026 or not.
Dhoni, who has not played a single match in IPL 2026 due to a calf injury, continues to remain at the centre of attention before every Chennai Super Kings fixture. At the start of the season, CSK had stated that the 44-year-old was recovering from the injury, but as the tournament has progressed, the suspense over his availability before every game has only intensified.
“I think it’s really up to MS, to be honest. I think what a lot of people don’t understand from MS’s position. I think he still wants to play, and that’s why he’s playing. I don’t think he worries about anything else. He’s fit enough, he’s strong enough, he’s healthy enough, he’s got the love for the game, so that’s why he wants to play,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.
Clarke also pointed to Dhoni’s unmatched stature within the CSK ecosystem, suggesting that his presence extends far beyond cricketing value alone.
“I think MS Dhoni is CSK,” Clarke said. “If you go watch a CSK game, everyone’s got number seven Dhoni on their yellow jersey. In regards to sponsorships that come into CSK, I can guarantee you every sponsor would want MS Dhoni a part of that team. He’s that significant. He’s that big. He’s that well-loved in India.”
The discussion around Dhoni’s retirement has become a recurring theme over the last few IPL seasons, with speculation resurfacing almost every year. Clarke acknowledged that the conversation has almost become an annual cycle. “I think the talk of sort of the last three years has been: is MS going to play next year? Is he going to play next year? He’s going to play next year,” Clarke said.
Though Dhoni has not featured yet this season, Clarke believes the veteran will return once he is fully fit. “He’s been injured this year, so he hasn’t played yet, but I think when he’s fully fit, he’ll be back playing,” he said.
Clarke also argued that as long as Dhoni remains physically capable of performing his role, there is little reason to push him towards retirement.“To me, I’ve always thought, as long as you’re fit enough and able to do your job at the best of your ability, then I don’t see any reason why not,” he said.
The former Australian captain even went a step further, claiming that Dhoni remains the best wicketkeeper in the IPL despite his age.
“If somebody can tell me there’s a better keeper in the IPL now, I’m interested to have that conversation with you because I still think MS Dhoni is the best wicketkeeper in our game. And we’ll say in T20 cricket because he probably hasn’t got the energy to keep all day in a Test match, but in T20 cricket, mate, he’s one of a kind. He’s been an absolute superstar,” Clarke said.
Clarke signed off with a warning to those eager for Dhoni’s retirement. “I think people need to be very careful wishing him to retire because once he’s gone, the game will miss him,” he said.
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