MS Dhoni completes his two-week stint with Territorial Army

MS Dhoni completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army and returned to New Delhi on Saturday. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was seen at the Leh airport after which he was joined by his wife Sakhshi and daughter Ziva in New Delhi.

Recent Click of MS Dhoni With a Fan in Leh Airport ❤️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #ParaMSD pic.twitter.com/ufZnXvBl54 — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) August 16, 2019

<

Advertising

After taking a two-months break from the sport, Dhoni joined his regiment on July 30 in Kashmir and also performed the army duties in this period. The 38-year-old’s stint with the 106th battalion of the Territorial Army came to an end as on August 15.

During this period, Dhoni also visited Ladakh on the eve of Independence Day, where he visited the Army General Hospital and paid tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial. He also unfurled the tricolour in Ladakh.

Later, he paid a visit the Army Goodwill School, Bhudkut where he interacted with the students.

Thala Dhoni is on a three day tour to Ladakh. He spent time with the school children in Army Sadhbhavana school.

Sources said , MS Dhoni will

hoist tricolor???? at a forward post on Independence day, and may spend time with Jawans. #ThalaThalapathi pic.twitter.com/VOAQMUqYyX — donbalaji (@donbalaji1) August 15, 2019

#IndependenceDayIndia MS dhoni on the 73rd independence Day hosting our#TIRANGAA ???? pic.twitter.com/TKsTal67q9 — vishvesh Kumar (@vishveshKumar17) August 15, 2019 Advertising

“Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15,” senior army official was quoted by India Today.

It was in 2011 that Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, Agra. However, he always had a passion for the armed forces.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman had also trained with the para regiment after he was given the honorary rank and has completed five parachute jumps.