MS Dhoni leaves Chennai after IPL’s deferment amid COVID-19 scare

Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp on Sunday following the suspension of the Indian Premier League till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old, who has been on a hiatus ever since the conclusion of last summer’s ODI World Cup, had joined CSK’s preparatory camp earlier this month.

He left the training camp in the capital city of Tamil Nadu after meeting a few of his cheering fans. He also signed autographs for some of them.

“It has become your home sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

On Saturday, the BCCI and the eight IPL team owners met in Mumbai to discuss the various options after government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal of three states to host any matches forced the postponement of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

There has been a lot of speculation over Dhoni’s international future ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia too, with some saying it will depend on his performance in the IPL-13.

