All houses look the same at the MECON Colony in Shyamali. They are expressionless single-storeyed houses with fences of wood fastened to each other and rusting gates, the facade obscured by lines of clothes hung to dry, the sunshade a mere nudge from crumbling down. On the last row, before the road slides from the roundabout to the MECON Ground, was MS Dhoni’s first house in Ranchi, an LIG quarter the employers had provided to his father Paan Singh. “The only ones that wander around here are those like you, fans of Maahiya,” shouts Gangu Ram, on his way to distributing milk on his ramshackle Hero Honda splendour.

Dhoni’s former house, as well as those in the vicinity, are concealed by overgrown bushes. Once upon a time, though, Ram says, the lane used to be full of children. “I have seen him right from the days he drove his tricycle,” he says. He has not seen Dhoni in a long time, for the former India captain has moved to his farmhouse in the outskirts.

The locality is forsaken. To see a semblance of human existence, you have to walk till the MECON Stadium, which appears out of nowhere. It’s dry but prim ground, with a neatly manicured lawn. A club match is in progress, watched just by the meandering groundsmen. One of them, Rohan Singh, volunteers an in-stadia tour. Like a professional tour, he dishes out its USP first. “It’s where MS Dhoni used to practice,” he says, before pointing to a distant building with blue windows: “He has broken a lot of glasses.” He shifts his eyes to a vacant corner: “We are planning a museum here.” The plan though has remained a plan for half a decade.

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The Mecon Stadium where Dhoni spent much of his childhood. (Express Photo) The Mecon Stadium where Dhoni spent much of his childhood. (Express Photo)

There is no statue of his in the city, nor a billboard or a mural, either. With a puzzled look, he asks: “He doesn’t need any of these, does he?” “Uski chaaya har jagah hai (His shadown is all over the place)!” He has seen Dhoni only on the screen, but has heard enough tales from his fellow, elderly groundsmen. “His father and I were friends, we used to hang around for chai and samosa once in a while. Mahi toh bahut shant tha, hamesha bat leke ghoomte tha (Mahi hardly spoke, he always had a bat with him),” says Kishan Lal, who claims he watched every ball of Dhoni’s First Class debut on this ground.

He remembers the last time he saw him. “He came here to meet someone and there was a football game going on. He is also interested in football and watched the game for a bit.Then the crowd swelled, and he could not get out. But he waited patiently,” he says, and proudly adds: “He hugged me when I left, mere liye woh beta jaisa hain (He is like a son to me).”

True to his roots

Like a son to many, like a brother to others, there is an overflowing sense of warmth when they talk about Dhoni. “It’s not because he is famous, but he remains grounded,” says Ram. “He could have gone and settled in Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai, but chose to stay in Ranchi,” he adds.

Bats of MS displayed at his friend Paramjit Singh (alias chotu)’s sports shop. (Express Photo) Bats of MS displayed at his friend Paramjit Singh (alias chotu)’s sports shop. (Express Photo)

Story goes that he turned down an offer from former selector Saba Karim to represent Bengal. “He sticks to his roots,” he adds.

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It’s ironic that Ranchi is a city of migrants (dikus as they are called), comprising a vast cross-section of people. The Bengalis and Tamils settled here as engineers and gazetted officers in MECON. The Punjabis came here for businessmen and those from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh moved here in search of a better living and filled the Class IV vacancies here.

In Dhoni, they found not only a hero, but also an identity. The city, of course, was home to the legendary Jaipal Singh Munda, a hockey Olympian, Adivasi activist and politician. But the modern generation, living in the post-liberalization era, had little connect with him.

Changing career paths

Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee remembers the Mahi-mania of the early aughts: “Every kid in Ranchi wanted to be like him. Before, parents wanted their children to become doctors and engineers. After he came along, they wanted to become Dhoni. Previously, few would volunteer to wicket-keep, now everyone wants to.” Even the Jawahar Vidya Mandir school he studied is better known as Dhoni-wala school.

There was a sudden rush for wicket-keeping gloves in sports stores too. Says his close friend Paramjit Singh, owner of Prime Sports store, where more people flock to hear tales of Dhoni, click a selfie with Paramjit, rather than buy any sports equipment. “So many people come every day, wanting to hear his stories, to take a picture of the store or the Dhoni-signed bats in the showcase,” Paramjit says.

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Paramjit Singh, Dhoni’s childhood friend. (Express Photo) Paramjit Singh, Dhoni’s childhood friend. (Express Photo)

The store, like the MECON Stadium, has become a must-see Dhoni pilgrimage, where his worshippers could get a slice of Dhoni. “Yeah, but when Mahi became a big hit, the demand for keeping gloves shot over the roof,” he says.

Little coincidence then that the state would produce a steady succession of wicketkeepers.

Soon sprouted Saurabh Tiwary. His idol was Dhoni. He kept wickets, hit big shots and grew long hair. He wanted to be like him.

Like how Mumbai began to produce masterful batsmen, Jharkhand began to churn out high-class wicket-keeper batsmen with a flair for big shots, Ishan Kishan was born in Patna, but his career blossomed after he moved to Ranchi. There are fledgling youngsters such as Kumar Kushagra and Robin Minz tracing the foot-prints for Dhoni.

MS Dhoni’s Test whites sell like hot cakes a decade after his retirement from the longest format. (Express Photo) MS Dhoni’s Test whites sell like hot cakes a decade after his retirement from the longest format. (Express Photo)

Listening to the commentary from his outpost near Bihar-Nepal border was Robin’s father Francis. “I have never told my son this because I didn’t want to put him under any pressure, but when he said he wants to play cricket competitively, the first face that came to my mind was that of Dhoni,” he says. “Through my son, I met my hero too. These days, whenever he sees me, he stops and enquires about him.” Dhoni once gifted him a pair of gloves and bat.

To spot him in the city is difficult. But like a phantom he exists. Some say they have spotted him zipping his sports bike on the Hinoo-Jamshedpur Highway; some others glimpsed him spinning on the new Mercedes-AMG G63. The security guards at the JSCA stadium say he sometimes drops by unannounced to play billiards. Or some spotted him at the Mata Dewari temple in the morning, or at a wedding. The elusiveness has only embellished his aura.

He is, like Singh says, “casts a shadow everywhere.”

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It’s a city that has loved Dhoni and one Dhoni loved back too, carrying a slice of it to wherever he goes and in turn breathing it an identity.