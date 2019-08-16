MS Dhoni celebrates I-Day with Jawans in Ladakh

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is currently serving his Territorial Army regiment, celebrated India’s 73rd Independence Day in Ladakh spending time interacting with the soldiers. Dhoni, who is a part of Parachute Regiment, reached Ladakh a day before along with his troop.

Advertising

As per reports, the former Indian skipper also visited the Army General Hospital and paid tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial. Pictures of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman circulated on social media in which he was seen interacting with the soldiers.

It was also reported that the Indian cricketer unfurled the tricolor in Ladakh.

Lt. Col. MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day 2019 with Jawans in Ladak today! #IndependenceDayIndia #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/OwafRvH7Fs — MS Dhoni MS Dhoni (@imDhoniOfficial) August 15, 2019

Lt Colonel MS Dhoni visited Army General Hospital in LADAKH on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2019 ?????? pic.twitter.com/OHpbsQG94Z — DHONIsm™ ?? (@DHONIism) August 15, 2019

After taking a two-month break from the sport and Dhoni has been serving the army in Kashmir. As per a statement released by the army, the cricketer is expected to take up duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops during his stay with the para regiment.