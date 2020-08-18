MS Dhoni caught on stump mic: A guiding light with wit beyond measure

With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, there was never a dull moment. (File/BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, bringing down curtains to a glittering career.

India’s most successful captain was known to be a man of few words with an ‘ice-cool image’. But once he stepped on the field, ‘Mahi Bhai‘ was equally witty with his words. Sometimes this could make one roll over laughing, while on other occasions his wisdom brought out the best among his fellow players.

MS Dhoni has the most stumpings by any wicket-keeper in an ODI career. (File/BCCI) MS Dhoni has the most stumpings by any wicket-keeper in an ODI career. (File/BCCI)

Here’s a look back at some of the wittiest and cheekiest conversations that MSD recorded on the stump microphones —

Guiding light for Kul-Cha

Dhoni’s role in guiding youngsters is often talked about and it was evident when the Indian team’s two young wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, burst on to the scene.

The duo often looked up to their keeper as a problem solver. Take for example India vs Australia first ODI in September 2017 where the stump mic picked up Dhoni’s voice and how he helped Yadav dismiss David Warner.

“Thoda peeche dalo (pull your length back a bit),” he kept telling Yadav so that the chinaman could induce an edge by making the batsman play the cut shot. Astonishingly, that was exactly how Warner perished. After the match, Yadav revealed how Dhoni helped him plan the dismissal.

How did Dhoni help Kuldeep stun #AUS? Watch & catch the best moments from the 1st Paytm #INDvAUS ODI on #CricketCountdown, on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/kiSlH5QC6D — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 18, 2017

In the same encounter, Chahal was being milked for runs at the start of his spell. Realizing that the Aussies could target the leggie, Dhoni asked him to keep it tight – Dande pe daal. (Bowl on the stumps).

When Chahal erred in his length, Dhoni promptly quipped “Tu bhi nahin sunta hai kya (You also won’t listen)?”. As soon as Chahal altered his length, the voice from behind the stumps acknowledged and said “Aise, aise dalo (bowl it like this).”

Chahal eventually had the better off Glen Maxwell.

Another example of Dhoni being an excellent reader of the game is in the video below where he anticipates the batsman’s next move and tells the bowler to make minute adjustments. To get rid off Lockie Ferguson, Dhoni asks him to bowl from behind the crease making the batsman reach for the delivery and then as he gets beaten– stumps the batsman.

In the same innings, he gave Kuldeep Yadav a step-by-step guide on how to dismiss Trent Boult and no prizes for guessing — he was successful.

Dhoni : “Ye rokega, dusri side se daal sakta hai. Yaha se andar nai ayegi.” (He will defend, try bowling from around the wicket.)

Kuldeep switches over to around the wicket and gets his man. Probably it boils down to experience and reading of the game.

This is GOLD MSD behind the stumps (also behind the mic)pic.twitter.com/6kMijXIysh — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 17, 2020

With MS Dhoni behind the stumps there was no shortage of wisecracks, streetsmart advice and at times, even a dig at Indian bowlers. Here are a few statements made by Dhoni behind the stumps which will surely make you laugh.

“Oy Sree! Udhar girlfriend nahin hai”

New Zealand were on top with the scorecard reading 391/5 during the first Test against India in Ahmedabad. Pragyan Ojha was the bowler and Kane Williamson was the batsman. Dhoni, the master tactician was setting the field and asked Sreesanth to move a bit squarer. However, Sreesanth missed his captain’s direction to which Dhoni said, “Oye Sree girlfriend nahi hai udhar, idhar aaja thoda”(Sreesanth your girlfriend is not there, please come a little squarer).

Asking Ashwin to bowl “the Tarak Mehta”

R Ashwin and Dhoni had a code word between themselves and it was used to keep the batsman guessing. Whenever Dhoni wanted the off-spinner to surprise the batsman with the wrong-un (ulta), he would call for the “Tarak Mehta”. There is a television show which airs in with the name “Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasmah’.

“Pujara ko udhar taali bajane nahi rakha hai”

During a Test match between India and New Zealand in 2014, Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling were batting at the crease. Jadeja, who had the ball in hand, was going for runs and this irked Dhoni.

“Jaddu thoda off mein daal. Pujara ko udhar taali bajane nahi rakha hai“(Jadeja bowl on the off stump. Pujara is not standing there to clap). Jadeja immediately changed his line and started bowling on the off-stump. On another occasion, Dhoni tried to imitate a commentator’s description of Jadeja’s bowling, saying, “Bharpoor bowling ka pradarshan karte hue Ravindra Jadeja!”

“Agar chauka gaya toh mera risk hai, tu bindaas daal”

Dhoni always backed his players no matter how tough the situation got. This time it was India vs Australia Down Under in 2012. On day two of the second Test, seamer Ishant Sharma kept struggling with his line and length. Sometimes he would deliver it too short or too wide. Dhoni sensing trouble went up to Ishant and said, “Agar chauka gaya toh mera risk hai, tu bindaas daal. Tujhe agar ek fielder aur chahiye toh main bula lunga. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai.”(It’s on me if the ball gets hit for a boundary, you just bowl. I’ll place another fielder too if you want).

Not only did Sharma got better in the spell but also went on to pick up three wickets in the innings, owing to his skipper’s advice.

“Cheeku bowler mat bann”

In a match against England during the 2016 T20 WC, Virat Kohli was asked to roll his arm over as India went in with four bowlers. In his first over, Kohli managed to get Kevin Pieterson with a wide yorker. An excited Kohli, after getting the wicket of Pieterson, started trying different variations. However, one went down the leg side for a wide and byes as well. Dhoni immediately walked up to Kohli and said: “Jitna bola hai utna kar, bowler mat bann” (Do what you are being told, don’t try to be a bowler).

With MSD behind the stumps, there was never a dull moment and fans will surely miss his banter in international cricket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd