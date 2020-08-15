The highs and lows of MS Dhoni’s 15-year international career

On Saturday, MS Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement. Here’s a look at the highs and lows of his 15-year international career:
Inauspicious start
2004: Makes his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Gets run out for a duck.
Announces arrival
2005: Scores his first ODI century – 148 against Pakistan at Vizag.
Passing the test
2006: Scores his first Test century against Pakistan at Faisalabad.
Captain Cool
2007: Leads a young team to the inaugural ICC World T20 title in South Africa.
Firmly in charge
2008: Succeeds Anil Kumble as India’s Test captain. Defeats Australia 2-0 at home; Leads India to the Commonwealth Bank tri-series triumph in Australia.
Rare achievement
2009: Becomes only the second Indian captain in 41 years to win a series in New Zealand;
On top of the world
India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series to become the No. 1 Test team.
Crowning glory
2011: India win the 50-over World Cup after 28 years.
Going downhill
India go down 4-0 in England.
2012: India lose Test series in Australia 4-0. Go down 1-2 in home Test series against England.
Terrific treble
2013: India win Champions Trophy as Dhoni becomes the first captain to complete a clean sweep of ICC trophies.
All of a sudden
2014: Announces Test retirement during the series in Australia
Dethroned
2015: India go down to Australia in the World Cup semifinal.
On top Down Under
2016: Wins T20I series in Australia 3-0.
Vacating throne
2017: Steps down from white-ball captaincy
End of the road
WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!
Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk
— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019
2019: Gets run out in his final international match, his 350th ODI, the World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand.
