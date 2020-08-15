scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

The highs and lows of MS Dhoni’s 15-year international career

From being run out for a duck on debut in 2004 to being run out at the closing stages of India's 2019 World Cup campaign, MS Dhoni has seen it all.

By: Express News Service | Published: August 15, 2020 10:44:40 pm
MS Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 and played his last match in 2019. (AFP)

On Saturday, MS Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement. Here’s a look at the highs and lows of his 15-year international career:

Inauspicious start

2004: Makes his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Gets run out for a duck.

Announces arrival

2005: Scores his first ODI century – 148 against Pakistan at Vizag.

Passing the test

2006: Scores his first Test century against Pakistan at Faisalabad.

Captain Cool

2007: Leads a young team to the inaugural ICC World T20 title in South Africa.

India cricket team, india cricket match, t20 world cup, t20 world cup 2007, india win world cup, india world cup, india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan cricket, ind vs pak t20, india vs pakistan t20 world cup, india pakistan, cricket world cup, ms dhoni, irfan pathan, ipl, india premier league, world cup photos, t20 world cup photos, india vs pakistan photos, cricket photos, cricket The 2007 World T20 winning team (ICC)

Firmly in charge

2008: Succeeds Anil Kumble as India’s Test captain. Defeats Australia 2-0 at home; Leads India to the Commonwealth Bank tri-series triumph in Australia.

Rare achievement

2009: Becomes only the second Indian captain in 41 years to win a series in New Zealand;

On top of the world

India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series to become the No. 1 Test team.

Crowning glory

2011: India win the 50-over World Cup after 28 years.

MS Dhoni with the six to win the ICC World Cup in 2011 MS Dhoni struck the winning runs against Sri Lanka to clinch ICC World Cup in 2011. (Source: AP)

Going downhill

India go down 4-0 in England.

2012: India lose Test series in Australia 4-0. Go down 1-2 in home Test series against England.

Terrific treble

2013: India win Champions Trophy as Dhoni becomes the first captain to complete a clean sweep of ICC trophies.

All of a sudden

2014: Announces Test retirement during the series in Australia

Dethroned

2015: India go down to Australia in the World Cup semifinal.

On top Down Under

2016: Wins T20I series in Australia 3-0.

Vacating throne

2017: Steps down from white-ball captaincy

End of the road

2019: Gets run out in his final international match, his 350th ODI, the World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India tour of Australia 2018
MS Dhoni finishes off in style, calls quits on 16-year career
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 15: Latest News