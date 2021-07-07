scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as the ‘Captain Cool’ turns 40

MS Dhoni Birthday wishes quotes, images: CSK posted a video compilation of birthday wishes from teammates including Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and others

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 7, 2021 12:03:44 pm
MS Dhoni, Dhoni birthday, Indian ExpressOld picture of MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and family (File Photo)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turns 40 on Wednesday. Wishes are pouring in from all around the world for India’s former winning captain of World Cup 2011 and T20 World Cup 2007. International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to Dhoni with a video that shows a few of his best captaincy moments and performance with the bat.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also posted a video compilation of birthday wishes from teammates including Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and others.

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh. He went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India also rose to the top of Test rankings and won the Test mace. He led CSK to title win thrice as well, only second to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the league.

Not only as captain, but Dhoni also turned out to be India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman and even rose to the No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings. He is India’s fifth-highest ODI run-scorer of all time with 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.

Dhoni played his last international match in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand where Martin Guptill’s direct hit ended India’s hopes of reaching the final. As per the reports, he was hopeful of playing T20 World Cup before it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, with an emotional post on Instagram remembering his international career. Dhoni will be seen in action again as IPL 2021 action resumes in September.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Italy vs Spain, Euro 2020
Italy v Spain in pics: Italy beat Spain on penalties, reach Euro 2020 final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 07: Latest News