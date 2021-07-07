Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as the ‘Captain Cool’ turns 40

Old picture of MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and family (File Photo)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turns 40 on Wednesday. Wishes are pouring in from all around the world for India’s former winning captain of World Cup 2011 and T20 World Cup 2007. International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to Dhoni with a video that shows a few of his best captaincy moments and performance with the bat.

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎 On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also posted a video compilation of birthday wishes from teammates including Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and others.

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh. He went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India also rose to the top of Test rankings and won the Test mace. He led CSK to title win thrice as well, only second to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the league.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

It’s a feeling that will always ignite when your around me… salute to the legend. Happy birthday Mahi bhai ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/xebk2swwSH — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 7, 2021

Not only as captain, but Dhoni also turned out to be India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batsman and even rose to the No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings. He is India’s fifth-highest ODI run-scorer of all time with 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.

To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 Only love for you ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Fs6BtdWzvR — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the greatest, an inspiration to many. Have a good one mahi bhai @msdhoni 🚁❄️ pic.twitter.com/VC0XsAIuhz — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 7, 2021

Dhoni played his last international match in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand where Martin Guptill’s direct hit ended India’s hopes of reaching the final. As per the reports, he was hopeful of playing T20 World Cup before it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, with an emotional post on Instagram remembering his international career. Dhoni will be seen in action again as IPL 2021 action resumes in September.