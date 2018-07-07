Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A look at ‘skipper’ Dhoni’s achievements

MS Dhoni has led India to three ICC trophies. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni has led India to three ICC trophies. (Source: Reuters)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. He has been the most successful Indian captain leading them to three ICC trophies and top spot in the Test rankings. Here we take a look at Dhoni’s records.

2007 World T20

India lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 after beating Pakistan in the final. The Indian team had just lost the 50-over World Cup and Dhoni had been handed over the captain’s baton to lead the side T20 World Cup. Under his captain, India had a brilliant campaign as they just lost one game against New Zealand throughout the tournament and defeated Australia in the semi-final to make a place in the final. In the summit clash, they met arch-rivals Pakistan. India batted first in the match and scored 157/5 in 20 overs. Later, Pakistan were left tottering at 104/7 when Misbah-ul-Haq took the onus on himself and a 38-ball 43. The match went into the last over where Pakistan needed 13 off the last over. Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder Sharma who gave away 7 runs in first three balls including a wide. Misbah tried for the scoop shot over short fine leg but didn’t time it well and gave a catch to S Sreesanth.

ICC World Cup 2011

India had a miserable run in their last ICC World Cup. They were beaten by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to bow out of the tournament in the very first round. This time the World Cup was being held in India and everyone expected the hosts to lift the cup. India made their way into the finals after beating Pakistan in the semi-final in Mohali. They were now up against Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka rode on Mahela Jayawardene’s ton to post 274/6 in 50 overs. India then lost a couple of quick wickets in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag but Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli resisted well. Gambhir went on to score 97 while skipper MS Dhoni scored 91* to seal the win for India.



ICC Champions Trophy 2013

India met England in the final and a rain-affected match was reduced to 20 overs per side. India reached 129/7 in 20 overs and then restricted England to 125. England lost wickets in quick succession in the start of the chase but Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan put up a good show to get England back on track. But Ishant Sharma broke the stand as he scalped the two wickets on the trot. India eventually lifted the trophy.

India claimed the number one stop in the ICC Test rankings under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

