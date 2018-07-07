MS Dhoni Birthday: Wishes pour in for Captain Cool on 37th birthday

MS Dhoni Birthday has turned 37. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni Birthday has turned 37. (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni Birthday: Former India captain and one of India’s finest cricketers MS Dhoni turns 37 on Saturday. Dhoni started to play for India back in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has played 318 matches since then. The right-hand batsman has accumulated 9967 runs in the ODIs so far. Known for his swift glovework, he has taken 297 catches and has been involved in 107 stumpings. While Dhoni is still a part of the limited overs side, he hung his boots from the longer format in 2014.

Dhoni was capped in 90 Tests for India since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005 where he struck 4867 runs at an average of 38.09. During this time he took 256 catches and was involved in 38 stumpings. He has been a consistent performer for India in the T20Is as well. Dhoni began his T20I career in 2006 against South Africa. He has played 91 T20Is scoring 1455 runs.

MS has been the only captain in the history of cricket who has won three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011. India followed the 2011 World Cup win with a victorious triumph in 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain in January 2017.

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 6 July 2018

Dhoni is present with the Indian team in the UK. India played a two-match T20I series against Ireland that they won 2-0 and are now facing England in three-match T20I series that would be followed by a three-match ODI series and five Tests. Here’s who said what on his birthday.

