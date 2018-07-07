Sakshi Dhoni thanks MS Dhoni for ‘making life beautiful’ on his birthday

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Source: Instagram) Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Source: Instagram)

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday along with the Indian teammates and family members. His wife Sakshi Dhoni, in an Instagram post, expressed her emotions towards her husband and credited the wicketkeeper-batsman for ‘teaching her about life in the past 10 years’.

“Happy Bday to you ! Even words wont do justice to how you are as a human being … 10 years i have learnt a lot from you … and continue to .. thank u for making me see and deal with life in a straightforward practical way,” she wrote as caption with a photo of the two together, in which Dhoni was seen covered in cake. She further thanked MS Dhoni for making her life “beautiful”. “Lot’s of love n also thank u for making my life so beautiful!” she wrote.

WATCH | MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with teammates, wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva

Dhoni, who has led India to three ICC trophies and Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles, made his debut in cricket in an ODI against Bangladesh in the year 2004. On his 37th birthday, he completed yet another milestone as India played the 2nd T20I against England in Cardiff. He became the third Indian cricketer to play his 500th international match, only after Sachin Tendulkar (664 matches) and Rahul Dravid (509 matches).

SOCIAL MEDIA | Wishes pour in for ‘Captain Cool’ on 37th birthday

In his career spanning 14 years, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 318 ODIs and 92 T20Is for India. He amassed 4,879 runs in Test, before announcing his retirement from the format in 2014. He has also scored 9,967 runs in ODIs, with 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd