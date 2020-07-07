Dhoni birthday: Sakshi celebrates the ‘man who will not be moved by sweet wishes and gifts’

Dhoni with Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Source: ziva_singh_dhoni) Dhoni with Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Source: ziva_singh_dhoni)

As former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday, his wife Sakshi wished the man ‘who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts.’

Dhoni has had a remarkable career so far, leading India to 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy – and he became the first captain to have won all three ICC tournaments. Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity, including current India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to wish Dhoni the best on his special day.

Sakshi also shared multiple photos of the wicketkeeper-batsman playing with his dogs at their farm house with the message, “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts.

“Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!” Sakshi wrote.

Dhoni hasn’t played International cricket since July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. He was expected to return to action in this year’s Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

