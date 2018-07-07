MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with teammates, wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva; watch video

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. He broguth in a new year into his life alongside India teammates and his family. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen blowing candles and cutting the cake with players from the Indian squad singing the birthday song. It was followed up by his teammates smearing cake on his face as is tradition within the setup.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were also with him during the celebration, despite India losing the 2nd T20I against England in Cardiff on Friday. England levelled the series 1-1 after beating India by 5-wickets with Alex Hales’ fifty proving the difference.

Awaited Video of the Day!😍🤗

Thanks for the video @sidkaul22#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/1ejaB5I771 — MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) 7 July 2018

India allrounder Suresh Raina also shared photos from the birthday celebrations on Twitter and wished the Chennai Super Kings skipper on the occasion.

Happy birthday to the legend @msdhoni. There can be nobody like you. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gMDepTPN3l — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 6 July 2018

Even Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma was also spotted during the birthday celebrations along with the Indian skipper.

Tumhey aaur kya Doon mai dil ke sivaay, tumko hamaari umar lag jaaye pic.twitter.com/q3fBPt6WRw — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) 7 July 2018

MS Dhoni showed form with the bat on Friday as he hammered an unbeaten 32 runs in 24 balls with five boundaries to his name. He played at a strike rate of 133.33. But, his efforts went in vain with Hales scoring an unbeaten 58 runs in 41 balls to lead the home side to a win.

