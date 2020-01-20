WATCH: MS Dhoni’s enviable bike collection unveiled by wife Sakshi

MS Dhoni’s count of motorcycles has crossed 100. (Twitter/Aviksarkar) MS Dhoni’s count of motorcycles has crossed 100. (Twitter/Aviksarkar)

MS Dhoni’s love for motorcycles is not a secret but fans have seldom got a glimpse of his garage which reportedly comprises vintage motorcycles and certain superbikes as well.

At the start of his career, Dhoni, who always had a knack for motorcycles, had bought a second-hand Yamaha RX100 but then went on to upgrade his collection. Now the count of his motorcycles crosses 100.

According to news agency IANS, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers.

Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story. (Source: Instagram) Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story. (Source: Instagram)

In two-wheelers, Dhoni has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

On Monday, Dhoni’s better half Sakshi took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into the enviable world of Dhoni’s collection-

The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup. He has also been dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players.

