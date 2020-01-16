MS Dhoni begins practice with Jharkhand Ranji squad after omission from BCCI’s central contracts

MS Dhoni at a practice session. MS Dhoni at a practice session.

MS Dhoni began practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday after he was axed from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players earlier in the day.

Amid fresh speculation on his future, the 38-year-old turned up at his home team’s net session in Ranchi. This is probably an indication that he is getting ready for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine,” a source close to the Jharkhand team management told PTI.

Jharkhand’s next match is against Uttarakhand, starting Sunday in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9. Head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman might retired from ODIs soon but will be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he does well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October.

