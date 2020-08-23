BCCI’s loss that they did not treat MS Dhoni the right way: Saqlain Mushtaq

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. (Source: File)

Saqlain Mushtaq, the former Pakistan spinner, expressed his discontentment over the treatment of MS Dhoni after the former India captain retired without playing a farewell game for the country.

Dhoni, who last played for India in the World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in July 2019, is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Saqlain said that the Jharkhand dasher’s fans would have wanted to see him take the field in the India jersey one last time.

“I think everyone who loves MS Dhoni will have one complaint. If he wore India’s kit, with gloves on and holding the bat, and taken the gloves off, and his cap off with respect one last time, then it would have been great,” Saqlain said.

“It is BCCI’s loss that they did not treat such a big player the right way.”

Saqlain also said that he is “hurt” to see Dhoni retiring without the proper treatment.

“This is not how he should have retired. I can say with surety that crores of his fans and cricket lovers would also agree that BCCI did not treat him right,” said the former spinner.

“I’m really sorry to BCCI for saying this, but I am also hurt. Such a big player and he is retiring like this. I think every cricketer has a dream to exit on a high, and I am sure MS Dhoni too would have had the same dream,” he said.

“MS Dhoni, you are a gem of a person and a real hero, proud of you,” he signed off.

After making his international debut in 2004, Dhoni turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20 Internationals, scoring a staggering 17266 runs across all formats.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper will next be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starts from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

