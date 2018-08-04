MS Dhoni attends TNPL match, promises to improve his Tamil by next IPL

MS Dhoni attended the TNPL match between Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings. (Source: CSK Twitter) MS Dhoni attended the TNPL match between Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings. (Source: CSK Twitter)

The crowd at Tirunelveli’s Indian Cement Company Ground were in for a surprise when Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni attended a TNPL match occurring at the venue. Dhoni made the surprise visit when Madurai Panthers were taking on Kovai Kings. The former India captain was also present during the toss where he promised his fans that he will improve his Tamil vocabulary by the next edition of IPL.

“What brings me here is the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), of course, to start off. Every time I play IPL, I learn Tamil and once the tournament ends I have to start from scratch again. I will make sure that by next edition of IPL, I’ll learn a bit of Tamil,” PTI quoted Dhoni as saying.

Stating that Tirunelveli was a special place for him, Dhoni said, “Also this is a special place, this is where India Cements started. I have been with them (India Cements) for a long time so, this gives me an opportunity to come and see the first Plant over here,” he added.

“Along with that, every year I come down and watch a few games of the TNPL, this is the first game I will be watching this year in person. Looks like challenging conditions here with the kind of breeze blowing,” he further added.

MS Dhoni is currently on a break from international cricket after finishing his assignment with the Indian ODI team which lost the series against England. He will once again don India’s colours during the Asia Cup which will be held in September.

