‘He does get angry’: Irfan Pathan recalls incident when MS Dhoni lost his cool

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has always been regarded as one of the coolest personalities in the Indian team setup. However, there have been instances when ‘Captain Cool’ has lost his temperament, leading to an outburst on the pitch.

Dhoni’s former teammate Irfan Pathan, who is well known for his hattrick against Pakistan, recently shared a similar episode with the fans, recalling an incident from 2006-07.

“It was in 2006-07. During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left-handed batsman and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice. So, during the warm-ups, there were two teams. Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn’t think he was. He threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry,” Pathan said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

In the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, Dhoni had stepped on the pitch midway during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. He was later fined fifty per cent of his match fees for misconduct.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also backed Pathan’s claim that Dhoni is a human and is bound to get angry at times. He, however, asserted that in comparison with him Dhoni is a lot cooler.

“People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times. It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven’t done well. He’s human and he’s bound to react as well. It’s absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there’s a misfield or if someone has dropped a catch. Yes, he’s cool, he’s probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure!” Gambhir said in the same episode.

