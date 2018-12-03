MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva winning hearts with synchronised dance moves, watch video

MS Dhoni is utilising the time he has got away from cricket to the full. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman may not be big on tweeting but the same can’t be said about his Instagram account, which is filled with videos and pics of him goofing around, playing with his pets and, most prominently, his daughter Ziva. In the latest video shared by the former Indian captain, he can be seen following his daughter’s steps. “Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006,” said Dhoni in his caption.

There were earlier videos of the pair having conversations in Bhojpuri and Tamil and of Ziva feeding her father some carrot. Like almost anything Dhoni posts, they had all gone viral on social media.

Dhoni was recently left out of the Indian T20 squad that played the West Indies and Australia. It had emerged that Dhoni had been told by the selectors that he is no longer part of the T20I setup.

“The selectors before selection meeting had informed Dhoni through the team management that time has come to move on and give a chance to a younger player in the shortest format. Everyone knows that Dhoni might not carry on till 2020 T20 World Cup. Selectors felt the Indian board should start looking for Dhoni’s replacement from now on,” a BCCI source said.

He will be seen next in the Indian jersey on January 12 when he takes his place behind the stumps in the ODI series.