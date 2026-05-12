‘MS Dhoni’: Abhishek Bachchan on player he wants to see play in ETPL

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni yet to feature in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), actor and European T20 Premier League (ETPL) co-founder Abhishek Bachchan said that he would love to see the former India captain playing in the brand new T20 league.

Talking to PTI, Bachchan was asked which player he would want to see in the ETPL, he instantly replied with “Mahendra Singh Dhoni”. “Do you need a reason why you want to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni in cricket?” he said from Dublin.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, still retains his superstar aura with the ability to fill up stadiums on virtue his name alone. However, with the former Chennai Super Kings skipper now 44 years of age, there have been speculations on when he decides to call it a day.