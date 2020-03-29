MS Dhoni once said he wanted to make 30L from cricket: Wasim Jaffer

MS Dhoni made his India debut in December 2004. (Twitter/CSK) MS Dhoni made his India debut in December 2004. (Twitter/CSK)

MS Dhoni might have become a legend in Indian cricket over the last fifteen years, but he had humble ambitions when he started out.

Wasim Jaffer, a former teammate of his during his early years, revealed a dressing room anecdote about the Jharkhand stumper from his earliest days in the India team after his debut in 2004. Jaffer said that Dhoni had once said that he wanted to make Rs 30 lakhs from playing cricket so that he could live the rest of his life in peace in Ranchi, his hometown.

In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi 😅😃 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Dhoni was to become a sensation in international cricket in the years to follow. He took just 42 innings to become the number 1 ranked ODI batsman, becoming the fastest batsman to do so in the history of the game.

He led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy and then the 2011 World Cup trophy. He is reported to have a net worth of around INR 800 crore, a far cry from the relatively humble ambitions he had started out with.

