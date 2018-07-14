India vs England: MS Dhoni joins the 10,000 club

With a single of Liam Plunkett in the 43rd over, Dhoni reached the landmark. (Source: Reuters) With a single of Liam Plunkett in the 43rd over, Dhoni reached the landmark. (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni became only the fourth Indian player to join the 10,000 club in ODI cricket. Dhoni scaled the summit of 10,000 ODI runs during the second ODI against England at Lord’s. With a single of Liam Plunkett in the 43rd over, Dhoni reached the landmark. For a batsman who has played down the order for most of his life, reaching 10k runs is simply astounding. He is now the 4th Indian after Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Dravid remarkable achievement indeed. In the list of oldest players to reach 10K ODI runs- Dhoni is at number three (37 yrs and 7 days) after Tillikaratne Dilshan (38yrs and 285 days), Brian Lara (37 yrs 228 days).

Dhoni, who is now the 12th international player to achieve the milestone, took 320 matches and 273 innings to finally score his 10,000th run. In the list of players who have taken the fewest innings to 10k ODI runs Dhoni is fifth on the list behind-

Sachin Tendulkar (259), Sourav Ganguly (263), Ricky Ponting (266) and Jacques Kallis (272).

Congratulations MS Dhoni on 10000 ODI runs. Fantastic achievement to do it at an average of 51.5 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 July 2018

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is the only other wicketkeeper to feature in the elusive list with 14,234 runs. Earlier in the day, Dhoni also became the fourth wicket-keeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402). With inputs from PTI.

