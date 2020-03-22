MP cricketer’s father stranded in Iran

Iran has faced more than 20000 positive cases and 1556 have died due to Corona virus till Saturday. (Reuters Photo) Iran has faced more than 20000 positive cases and 1556 have died due to Corona virus till Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

Anand Rajan, a Madhya Pradesh player who played for two Indian Premier League teams (Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad), has been anxious for a while as his father is stranded in Iran, a country struggling to cope with Corona virus.

“As Indian government has brought back many Indians from Iran, I am hoping father comes back too,” Rajan told The Indian Express. Iran has faced more than 20000 positive cases and 1556 have died due to Corona virus till Saturday.

With Iran almost entirely cut off from the world, he is encountering various problems. “My father told me that the embassy will only clear travel of those people whose medical examination they conduct by themselves. I was told that embassy doesn’t have the necessary medical kit to deal with this, so time is running out. With no international flights allowed for next one week, we don’t know what will happen,” Rajan said.

Wishing SunRiser Anand Rajan a very Happy Birthday! His team mates already gifted him a terrific victory! :P #SRH pic.twitter.com/hB6Z7tLpKy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2013

Rajan is a medium pacer who played 40 first-class games for MP and represented Deccan Chargers and Hyderabad Sunrisers in the IPL. He has tweeted the Indian embassy in Iran for help and was promised that his father would be contacted but nothing has transpired till Saturday, he says.

He tweeted to the embassy in Iran, but is waiting for a response. “I tweeted to Indian Embassy in Tehran, they said they will get in touch with my father but nobody got in touch till Saturday. At the moment he is fine and is staying inside his house in Qazvin which is some two hours’ drive from Tehran. Back at home here there is some fear in our family as you can understand,” Rajan said.

Thank you . Please help . https://t.co/CzyGvUUYKO — Anand Rajan (@iamANANDRAJAN) March 15, 2020

The Indian government has evacuated Indians from Iran, Japan, Milan and other parts of the world and kept them under isolation on return. Rajan, who played for India under-19, says his father has been working in Tehran for the last eight years and that he is fine now and has no symptoms of illness.

“The sudden crisis has made us all worry. We want him back. At least he will be with us.”

