Ranji Trophy: Milind Kumar, Yogesh Nagar, Pawan Suyal, Deepak Dhapola move out and then move up

These are still early days, but this Ranji season is already turning out be unique. Apart from the usual incumbents, the list of top run-getters and wicket-takers throws up some surprises. Most of them are those who have made the shift from bigger and established teams to the smaller ones, in a bid to reboot their careers. Here’s a look at some of the stand-out performers.

Topping run charts

Advertising

Milind Kumar: In the run-up to this domestic season, Milind Kumar has been waging a lonely battle on several fronts. On the field, Delhi’s middle-order mainstay found himself relegated to the standbyes for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. True, he was coming off a pretty lacklustre Ranji Trophy campaign last year. But the 27-year-old believed he was just one knock away from redemption. When Milind asked one of the selectors the reason for his omission, the selector retorted: “You’re not batting well in the nets, that’s why you have been dropped.”

This response made Milind realize that his professional career with Delhi was well and truly over. Those were pretty harrowing times for Milind. To compound his travails, he suffered a excruciating blow on the personal front when he lost his mother. All this has left him devastated to such an extent that he sought refuge in yoga and other meditation techniques. Just when he had thought that he had hit the dead-end, Sikkim Cricket Association roped him as their professional cricketer for the Ranji Trophy. The change in environment brought about a change in his fortunes too.

In the three matches so far, he finished as the top run-getter with 679 runs. Along the way, he missed the record of registering three consecutive double centuries, when he was dismissed for 133 in the just concluded game against Uttarakhand. You could argue that these scores have come against much mediocre teams in Plate Division, but here’s a stat you cannot ignore: Milind has scored close to 70% of Sikkim’s overall tally this season.

Meghalaya’s bulwark

Advertising

Yogesh Nagar: He broke into Delhi’s first-class squad more than a decade ago on the back of some solid performances at the junior level. A year later, when he won a IPL contract with the Delhi Daredevils, he looked like he could do no wrong. With time, his form tapered off, and his spot in the Delhi team was in doubt. After spending four years in the wilderness, he is back with a bang this season, churning out runs for Meghalaya at an irresistible pace. Consecutive centuries against Nagaland and Puducherry takes his tally to 396 runs, putting him fourth in the list of top run-getters.

Nagaland express

Pawan Suyal: The tall, sinewy fast bowler had made heads turn in his debut Ranji season for Delhi nine years ago. Rahul Dravid was one among the many who was mighty impressed with the pace and nip, after he played out a chastening spell from him on a cold winter morning at the Roshanara Ground. With time, injuries began to take toll on his body and his returns too were largely unimpressive. After spending considerable time out of action, the 29-year-old has burst into the limelight for his new team, Nagaland, prising out 18 scalps to place him seventh in the list of highest wicket-takers.

26 wickets with a 9.80 avg

Deepak Dhopola: His numbers take some believing: 26 wickets, 3 five-fors with a stunning average of 9.80. These stats makes him this Ranji season’s highest wicket-taker. These are still early days in the competition, but the 28-year-old has shown oodles of flair and enthusiasm for the game to impress everyone on view. Playing for debutants Uttarakhand, Dhapola is a seasoned campaigner, plying his trade in the Calcutta league. KP Bhaskar, his team coach terms him a “workhorse, who just wants to keep bowling.”