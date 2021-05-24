Mother-son duo stitch 143-run partnership in men’s club match

Former England cricketer Arran Brindle added a new chapter in her trailblazing run, adding an unbeaten 143-run opening partnership with her 12-year-old son Harry Brindle in a men’s club match.

Batting for the Owmby CC Trojans against Nettleham Cricket Academy XI in the Lincoln and District League, the mother-son duo chased down the target of 142 on Sunday.

Brindle has 2,852 runs in 134 international appearances for the England women’s team and was a three-time Ashes winner. But there have been other ways she is known to have made history.

More of this please. I played against England’s Arran Brindle. Watched her young son traveling with her on tours. She played for England after having him, with little official maternity support. Now she’s 39 and part of a 100 opening stand in her local league with that same son https://t.co/LRewnEHoU7 — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) May 24, 2021

She made her entry into international women’s cricket, under her maiden name Thompson, with a world record 150-run partnership in 1999, and remains one of the youngest international captains ever.

She took a 5-year break in her mid-20s, during which she played high-standard men’s cricket and had a son. She then returned to the England team and toured regularly with her family for three years before retiring from international cricket.

Happy birthday to former England batter Arran Brindle 🍰 👭 She holds the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 record for the highest opening partnership in women’s Tests, with Caroline Atkins

🔥 She was also the first woman to score a century in men’s Premier League cricket pic.twitter.com/Y03JZOrc1w — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Harry Brindle. Can’t believe you’re 10!! Have a great day and can’t wait to see you in a few weeks for @VipersKSL and @hantscricket T20s. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/LfB7reS4EK — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) June 27, 2018

In 2011, Brindle became the first woman to score a century in men’s semi-professional cricket. In October that same year, she scored her first century for England Women against South Africa.