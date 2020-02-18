Motera Stadium’s stunning aerial view, insights takes social media by storm

Motera Cricket Stadium’ aerial view. (Source: BCCI) Motera Cricket Stadium’ aerial view. (Source: BCCI)

Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, is all set to become the largest cricket stadium in the world. The venue is said to have a 1.1 lakh seating capacity and it was built at a cost Rs 700 crore.

It will be inaugurated by United States President Donald Trump in presence of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a “Kem Chho Trump” event at the stadium premises.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Ahmedabad on February 24, the BCCI shared a stunning aerial view of the stadium.

Social media users and several news outlets widely shared photos of the gigantic stadium. “#MoteraStadium to host #DayNightTest in Jan-Feb 2021. If sold out what a sight it would be to see 1,00,000 people watching pink ball test match,” wrote one Abhishek Jain.

The new stadium will house two large seating tiers and also boasts of 3 types of pitches.

A total of 11 pitches are being prepared at the new stadium using red and black soil that will be either bouncy or spin-friendly or a combination of both.

Motera’s seating arrangement. Motera’s seating arrangement.

Motera’s pitch area. Motera’s pitch area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd