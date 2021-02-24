Motera cricket stadium inaugurated by President, renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the India vs England 3rd Test. (Source; Express Photo by Avinash Nair)

The Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. The stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test on Wednesday.

The venue in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,10,000, but will allow only 55,000 fans in line with Covid-19 protocol.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the newly-built Motera Stadium is not just the largest, but it is also one of the best stadiums in the world. A day before the Test match, Rijiju along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the stadium to take note of the world-class facilities.

BREAKING World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, renamed as ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’ – inaugurated by President Kovind in Ahmedabad, Gujarat@rashtrapatibhvn

@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DqXDeaVc9s — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 24, 2021

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind performs Bhumi Pujan, at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. #MoteraCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/pEzQyuccKu — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 24, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity for 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000.

“The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together,” stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.

Amit Shah during the inaugural function at Motera Stadium. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Amit Shah during the inaugural function at Motera Stadium. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar.

These included Sunil Gavaskar reaching the 10,000 runs mark in Test cricket against Pakistan in 1987 and Kapil Dev claiming his 432nd Test wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the world in 1994, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee.

Australian architect firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium among others, is the architect of the new stadium.

With PTI inputs