‘Still India’s most unique T20 batter’: Suryakumar should remain T20I captain, says ex-selector

Suryakumar Yadav has endured a prolonged run of poor T20I form over the last two years, with his aggregates also plummeting in the IPL 2026 season. While he finished his season with a half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Sunday, Suryakumar only amassed 270 runs in 13 innings, averaging 20.76 this season.

Even as he powered India to their third T20 World Cup title as captain in March, Suryakumar the batter has copped intense scrutiny, with calls for his removal as skipper gaining pace through the IPL.

However, former chief national selector MSK Prasad cautioned against a hasty decision in axing Suryakumar. Prasad backed the 35-year-old to rediscover his touch, while also hailing him as the most versatile T20I batter India has produced.