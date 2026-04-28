Most T20 sixes as a teenager: Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already set a world record at 15?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Six-hitting in T20 cricket is no child’s play, or is it? As the big boys of the format continue to get faster and deadlier with the bat, certain prodigies have also shown the world stage that they can’t be discounted or left behind.
Leading the T20 cricket teenage club is the new raging sensation of the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In only a handful of matches since his staggering debut in the league at the age of 14 in 2025, Sooryavanshi has butchered T20 and IPL records with his incredible striking.
A year after smashing the fastest hundred by an Indian in only 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans, Sooryavanshi has soared past 500 IPL runs already. The Rajasthan Royals opener took only 227 balls to cross the landmark, making him the fastest batter to the feat, eclipsing Glenn Maxwell (260). As he belted his second IPL century in 36 balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi also became the fastest batter in the world to reach 1000 T20 runs in only 473 deliveries.
What makes Sooryavanshi’s feats all the more special is his big-hitting ability at a tender age, wiping out all the previous records held by prodigies and teenage batters in the men’s T20 arena. Of his 1058 career runs from 26 innings, 564 runs have been born from maximums.
ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has Lara’s backlift, young Tendulkar’s head position, Dravid’s wrists… none of it should work, but it does
No teenaged batter has smashed more sixes in history of men’s T20s, with Sooryavanshi closing on a special century having bettered the previous mark held by Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz who had 90 sixes in 52 innings. For comparison, the next-best six-hitter among Indian teenagers is India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan, who slammed 53 sixes in 52 innings during his formative years between 2014 and 2018.
The Bihar prodigy already holds the record for the most hundreds (4) among teenagers in the format and is the only batter to hold a career strike rate in excess of 200.
|Player
|Span
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|6s
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|2024-2026
|26
|1058
|213.73
|94
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|2017-2021
|52
|1271
|151.3
|90
|Dewald Brevis
|2021-2023
|42
|1055
|141.8
|73
|Gulsan Jha
|2022-2026
|49
|754
|142.26
|53
|Ishan Kishan
|2014-2018
|52
|1194
|129.22
|53
|Kushal Malla
|2019-2024
|29
|685
|170.39
|53
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|2024-2026
|62
|1501
|139.75
|51
|Riyan Parag
|2017-2021
|48
|1019
|126.27
|50
|Hassan Eisakhil
|2022-2026
|33
|958
|128.93
|48
|Ayush Mhatre
|2025-2026
|19
|766
|176.09
|48
|Tilak Varma
|2019-2022
|35
|1075
|136.76
|46
|Wafiullah Tarakhil
|2023-2025
|35
|806
|143.67
|46
|Meet Bhavsar
|2019-2024
|46
|1171
|133.82
|39
|Sanju Samson
|2011-2014
|46
|1016
|121.24
|39
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.