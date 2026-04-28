Most T20 sixes as a teenager: Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already set a world record at 15?

At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already set the record for most sixes by a teenager in T20 cricket. (CREIMAS)

Six-hitting in T20 cricket is no child’s play, or is it? As the big boys of the format continue to get faster and deadlier with the bat, certain prodigies have also shown the world stage that they can’t be discounted or left behind.

Leading the T20 cricket teenage club is the new raging sensation of the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In only a handful of matches since his staggering debut in the league at the age of 14 in 2025, Sooryavanshi has butchered T20 and IPL records with his incredible striking.

A year after smashing the fastest hundred by an Indian in only 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans, Sooryavanshi has soared past 500 IPL runs already. The Rajasthan Royals opener took only 227 balls to cross the landmark, making him the fastest batter to the feat, eclipsing Glenn Maxwell (260). As he belted his second IPL century in 36 balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi also became the fastest batter in the world to reach 1000 T20 runs in only 473 deliveries.