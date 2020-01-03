Most successful U-19 team India aims for fifth title: A look at the previous four triumphs

Prithvi Shaw under Rahul Dravid’s guidance is the latest captain to win U-19 World Cup Prithvi Shaw under Rahul Dravid’s guidance is the latest captain to win U-19 World Cup

Defending champions India, the most successful team at U-19 World Cup, eyes another title at the upcoming 13th edition of the limited-overs tournament, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

While the young boys prepare for India’s campaign for a fifth title, here is a look back at all the titles India won at U-19 World Cup so far:

Mohammad Kaif- 2000

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Express archive photo Cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Express archive photo

In his second stint at the U-19 World Cup, Mohammad Kaif led the Indian side to their first victory in the competition. Playing their first final against hosts Sri Lanka, India cruised to a six-wicket win and Yuvraj Singh was named as the player of the tournament. Yuvraj gave an all-round performance, scoring 203 runs in eight matches with a then unheard of strike rate of 103.57 and also took 12 wickets.

India’s winning U19 squad: Mohammad Kaif (c), Anup Dave, Mihir Diwakar, Niraj Patel, Venugopal Rao, Ajay Ratra (wk), Ravneet Ricky, Manish Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Reetinder Sodhi (vc), Shalabh Srivastava, Mritunjay Tripathi, Arjun Yadav

Virat Kohli- 2008

Virat Kohli with the U-19 trophy. Express Archive

Before becoming an indispensable part of the senior Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli led the U-19 side in the 2008 World Cup and won them their second title in Malaysia. This time the final was against Wayne Parnell-led South Africa and India wrote their name on the trophy with a 12-run win after Duckworth-Lewis was imposed.

Parnell had won the toss and chose to field first, bowling India out for 159. However, South Africa lost three early wickets after coming out to bat before rain followed, revising the target for the Proteas to 116 in 25 overs. Parnell-led side fell short of 12 runs.

India’s winning U19 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ajitesh Argal, Napoleon Einstein, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Perry Goyal (wk), Iqbal Abdulla, Siddarth Kaul, Taruwar Kohli, Abhinav Mukund

Manish Pandey, Pradeep Sangwan, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Tanmay Srivastava, Saurabh Tiwary

Unmukt Chand- 2012

Captain Unmukt Chand with winning U-19 World cup trophy during the arrival at Sahar Airport on Tuesday. Express photo by Kevin D’Souza Captain Unmukt Chand with winning U-19 World cup trophy during the arrival at Sahar Airport on Tuesday. Express photo by Kevin D’Souza

Under Unmukt Chand, India went to Australia and returned with their third title, defeating the hosts by six wickets in the final. Chand played a match winning innings by scoring 111 not-out in 130 balls.

Captain William Bosisto was 87 not-out as Australia, batting first, posted 225. But the Indian captain bettered him with a brilliant knock and India reached the target in 47.4 overs to complete their third U-19 World Cup win.

India’s winning U19 squad: Unmukt Chand (c), Akshdeep Nath (vc), Baba Aparajith, Prashant Chopra, Sandipan Das, Harmeet Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Rush Kalaria, Vikas Mishra, Kamal Passi, Smit Patel, Ravikant Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Vijay Zol

Prithvi Shaw- 2018

Indian team captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Indian team captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid pose for photographs with the trophy after winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup finals in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. India beat Australia by eight wickets to win record fourth U-19 World Cup. Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy.

The latest Indian captain to win the U19 World Cup is Prithvi Shaw with Rahul Dravid still at the helm of the team. Shaw, who scored 261 runs in 6 matches at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 95, and Shubman Gill pilied on runs and all-rounder Anukul Roy accounting for the lion’s share of wickets.

Bangladesh were beaten by 131 runs in the quarter-final, Pakistan were defeated by 203 runs in the semifinal, with Gill scoring big again. The final against Australia was the closest India got to receiving a fight, but this match also was won by 8 wickets.

India’s winning U19 squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Harvik Desai (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Manjot Kalra, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Singh

