Most successful IPL captains: Where does Shreyas Iyer rank among top captains in history?

Punjab Kings’ penultimate league-stage match of the IPL 2026 season could potentially be Shreyas Iyer’s milestone 100th match as a captain in the tournament. Touted as a leadership prospect since his early days in the league in 2014, Iyer has gradually emerged as a strong leader of men in the IPL, with an impressive profile across three different franchises.

While the league across its 19 editions have seen flair and tactics of various IPL captains, the 31-year-old Iyer has held his own across different teams over the last six years. While MS Dhoni remains as the most successful captain in IPL history, in terms of wins (136) and win percentage (58.36, min. 100 matches) and shares a joint-title winning record with Rohit Sharma (five), Iyer is not far behind the top dogs.