Most sixes in T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson shatters India record with 16 maximums

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Sixes: A whopping seven sixes in the high-pressure stage of a T20 World Cup semi-final has propelled Sanju Samson to the top of the big-hitting charts for India in the ongoing edition, despite starting the tournament on the bench.
Samson lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, pulverising England pace ace Jofra Archer and Co. with a delectable set of stroke-making that powered India to a whopping 253-run total on a belter of a pitch. Samson flipped his negative match-up against Archer and smashed four sixes off the right-arm quick, becoming only the second batter to achieve the feat against him in all T20Is. The Kerala batter shattered Rohit Sharma’s record of 15 sixes from the 2024 World Cup with his seventh maximum, raising his tally to 16 in four innings, the highest-ever by an Indian in a single edition of the tournament.
Samson, who became the fourth Indian opener to record at least 200 runs in the T20 World Cup, is also second to only Rohit among the opening batsmen from the country in terms of six-hitting. While Rohit amassed 38 sixes between 2009 and 2024 as an opener across eight editions, Samson has clubbed 16 in his first four innings at the marquee event.
The sixes charts are, however, led by the in-form Finn Allen, the dangerous Kiwi opener who walloped South Africa in the semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday. Allen became the first batter ever to smash 20 sixes in a single World Cup, surpassing Shimron Hetmyer. Among Indian bats, Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan follow Samson, with 15 and 14 sixes, respectively.
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Finn Allen (NZ)
|7
|289
|203.52
|24
|20
|Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
|7
|248
|186.46
|16
|19
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|6
|383
|160.25
|37
|18
|Sanju Samson (IND)
|4
|232
|201.73
|22
|16
|Dasun Shanaka (SL)
|6
|165
|187.5
|5
|15
|Shivam Dube (IND)
|7
|209
|159.54
|12
|15
|Ryan Rickelton (SA)
|8
|228
|170.14
|17
|15
|Dewald Brevis (SA)
|7
|207
|146.8
|12
|14
|Jacob Bethell (ENG)
|8
|280
|152.17
|25
|14
|Ishan Kishan (IND)
|8
|263
|189.2
|29
|14
