Most sixes in T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson shatters India record with 16 maximums

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Sixes: A whopping seven sixes in the high-pressure stage of a T20 World Cup semi-final has propelled Sanju Samson to the top of the big-hitting charts for India in the ongoing edition, despite starting the tournament on the bench.

Samson lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, pulverising England pace ace Jofra Archer and Co. with a delectable set of stroke-making that powered India to a whopping 253-run total on a belter of a pitch. Samson flipped his negative match-up against Archer and smashed four sixes off the right-arm quick, becoming only the second batter to achieve the feat against him in all T20Is. The Kerala batter shattered Rohit Sharma’s record of 15 sixes from the 2024 World Cup with his seventh maximum, raising his tally to 16 in four innings, the highest-ever by an Indian in a single edition of the tournament.