Most sixes in an IPL season: How 2026 IPL broke all six-hitting records

The IPL 2026 season has seen unprecedented rates of six-hitting with a maximum flying every 11.6 balls in the tournament.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 23, 2026 02:05 PM IST
The IPL 2026 season's six-hitting carnage has been led by teenage superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (CREIMAS)The IPL 2026 season's six-hitting carnage has been led by teenage superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (CREIMAS)
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With a week of action left in the IPL 2026 season, the 19th edition of the tournament is on the cusp of erasing all previous records in terms of six-hitting in the league. In only 67 matches this season, a staggering 1290 maximums have flown off the bats, a six every 11.6 deliveries.

The six-hitting rate has bettered the 2025 season where a whopping 1294 sixes were hit in 73 matches with a six every 12.76 deliveries. With the Impact Sub rule ushering in a new era since 2023, batting strike rates have skyrocketed every year.  The overall batting strike rate of a season crossed the 140 mark for the first time in 2023 where 1124 sixes were hit. In 2024, the strike rate vaulted past 150 for the first time with 1260 sixes, taking 14 balls per maximum.

Within three seasons, the batters have gained almost three more deliveries per every strike over the fence. During the Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings contest in Lucknow on Saturday, the six-hitting scales will be rewritten in all likelihood, standing just five shy of a fresh record.

A significant attribute in this regard has been the frenetic batting gains in the Powerplay (overs 1-6) this year, with batting units getting faster than ever before. The average runs per over in the Powerplay nudged 9.5 for the first time in an IPL season, bettering 2025 (9.08 rpo). The rise can be directly connected the rapidly surging six-hitting frequency per innings (3.14), up from 2.51 from last season.

Powerplay six-hitting frequency since 2023

Year M R Runs/Inn Runs/Over Sixes/Inn Fours/Inn
2026 67 7,585 57.03 9.5 3.14 6.42
2025 73 7,887 54.39 9.08 2.51 6.44
2024 71 7,632 53.75 8.92 2.32 6.69
2023 74 7,294 49.62 8.22 1.67 6.51

Most sixes in an IPL season

Season Mat SR 6s
season 2025 73 152.39 1294
season 2026 67 155.87 1290
season 2024 72 150.58 1260
season 2023 74 141.71 1124
season 2022 74 133.94 1062
season 2018 60 137.92 872
season 2019 60 133.65 784
season 2020 60 131.63 734
season 2012 75 123.46 731
season 2014 60 129.04 714
season 2017 59 133.35 705
season 2015 59 131.97 692
season 2021 60 126.97 687
season 2013 76 121.23 672
season 2011 73 120.71 639
season 2016 60 131.42 638
season 2008 58 128.98 622
season 2010 60 126.76 585
season 2009 57 116.61 506

On the individual front, Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set new benchmarks for six-hitting in the league. Not only did he smack 12 sixes in an innings to set a new Indian record, Sooryavanshi (53) also became the fastest batter to smash 50 sixes in a season, while standing only second to Gayle (59) for most sixes struck in an edition with at least a game to spare.

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