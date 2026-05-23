Most sixes in an IPL season: How 2026 IPL broke all six-hitting records

With a week of action left in the IPL 2026 season, the 19th edition of the tournament is on the cusp of erasing all previous records in terms of six-hitting in the league. In only 67 matches this season, a staggering 1290 maximums have flown off the bats, a six every 11.6 deliveries.

The six-hitting rate has bettered the 2025 season where a whopping 1294 sixes were hit in 73 matches with a six every 12.76 deliveries. With the Impact Sub rule ushering in a new era since 2023, batting strike rates have skyrocketed every year. The overall batting strike rate of a season crossed the 140 mark for the first time in 2023 where 1124 sixes were hit. In 2024, the strike rate vaulted past 150 for the first time with 1260 sixes, taking 14 balls per maximum.