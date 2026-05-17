Most sixes in an IPL edition: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims to break Indian record in DC vs RR match

Sooryavanshi could break the record for most sixes by an Indian in IPL season during the DC vs RR match. (CREIMAS)

Most sixes in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the IPL 2026 stage by a phenomenal storm, so much so that the 15-year-old leads the six-hitting charts in just his second season at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals.

None of the international quality bowlers has been spared from the fierce Sooryavanshi bat-swing. The dashing southpaw now stands a chance of rewriting the record books by a fair stretch after having already smashed multiple T20 world records this season. Sooryavanshi had emerged as the fastest batter ever to hit 100 T20 sixes, getting to the feat in only 515 deliveries, almost 300 balls faster than the previous record holder.