Most sixes in an IPL edition: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims to break Indian record in DC vs RR match

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Most sixes in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the IPL 2026 stage by a phenomenal storm, so much so that the 15-year-old leads the six-hitting charts in just his second season at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals.
None of the international quality bowlers has been spared from the fierce Sooryavanshi bat-swing. The dashing southpaw now stands a chance of rewriting the record books by a fair stretch after having already smashed multiple T20 world records this season. Sooryavanshi had emerged as the fastest batter ever to hit 100 T20 sixes, getting to the feat in only 515 deliveries, almost 300 balls faster than the previous record holder.
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In only 11 innings, he has walloped 40 sixes this edition, making up over 50 percent of his 440 runs this season in maximums. Sooryavanshi had also broken the Indian record held by Murali Vijay for most sixes in an innings, having smashed 12 of them during his 36-ball hundred against SunRisers Hyderabad.
The Samastipur-born prodigy can now target the Indian record for most sixes hit in an IPL season, currently held by Abhishek Sharma who struck 42 maximums in the 2024 edition.
Chris Gayle, the highest six-hitter in the history of the IPL, remains on top of the charts even as newer power-hitters have emerged on the scene.
Gayle remains the only batter to smash 50 sixes in a season twice, achieving the feat with RCB in successive years in 2012 and 2013. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is the only other batter to slam 50 sixes in a year, achieving it with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|SR
|6s
|Season
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|14
|733
|128*
|160.74
|59
|2012
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|13
|510
|80*
|204.81
|52
|2019
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|16
|708
|175*
|156.29
|51
|2013
|JC Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|116
|149.05
|45
|2022
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|12
|608
|107
|183.13
|44
|2011
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|16
|484
|75*
|204.21
|42
|2024
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|11
|440
|103
|236.55
|40
|2026
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|14
|524
|87*
|196.25
|40
|2025
Most sixes in IPL 2026 (as of April 29)
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