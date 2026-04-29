Most sixes in an IPL season: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break Chris Gayle’s record in 2026?

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could threaten Chris Gayle's all-time sixes record in an edition of the IPL during this season.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readApr 29, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can break Chris Gayle's all-time sixes record in an IPL season in 2026. (CREIMAS)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can break Chris Gayle's all-time sixes record in an IPL season in 2026. (CREIMAS)
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The IPL 2026 season has seen unprecedented levels of six-hitting just as the tournament has moved past the half-way stage. The previous season in 2025 was the greatest edition in terms of six-hitting with 1294 sixes hit in 73 matches.

The individual striking has entered a whole new level this year, with the Indian batters leading the charts with a bevy of maximums. Among them, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the six-hitting freak thus far, smoking a staggering 37 sixes in only nine innings, putting him already close to the Indian record in an edition. Sooryavanshi also tops the run-getters list with 400 runs and also broke the Indian record held by Murali Vijay for most sixes in an innings, having smashed 12 of them during his 36-ball hundred against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Among Indian batters, Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the most sixes struck in a series, with 42 maximums in the 2024 edition.

ALSO READ | Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already set a world record at 15?

Several big-hitting superstars have, over the years, notched up massive six-hitting streaks that have lit up the tournament. Chris Gayle, the highest six-hitter in the history of the IPL, remains on top of the charts even as newer power-hitters have emerged on the scene.

Gayle remains the only batter to smash 50 sixes in a season twice, achieving the feat with RCB in successive years in 2012 and 2013. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is the only other batter to slam 50 sixes in a year, achieving it with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.

Most sixes by a batter in an IPL season

Player Inns Runs HS SR 6s Season
Chris Gayle (RCB) 14 733 128* 160.74 59 2012
Andre Russell (KKR) 13 510 80* 204.81 52 2019
Chris Gayle (RCB) 16 708 175* 156.29 51 2013
JC Buttler (RR) 17 863 116 149.05 45 2022
Chris Gayle (RCB) 12 608 107 183.13 44 2011
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 16 484 75* 204.21 42 2024
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 14 524 87* 196.25 40 2025
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) 17 604 97* 175.07 39 2025
Chris Gayle (RCB) 14 491 117 147.44 38 2015
Virat Kohli (RCB) 16 973 113 152.03 38 2016
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 15 479 80* 171.07 38 2024
Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 741 113* 154.69 38 2024
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 16 717 73* 167.91 38 2025
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 400 103 238.09 37 2026

Most sixes in IPL 2026 (as of April 29)

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  • 37  (9 innings) – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
  • 28 (8 innings) – Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
  • 26 (7 innings) – Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
  • 23 (7 innings) – Rajat Patidar (RCB)
  • 22 (7 innings) – Shreyas Iyer (PBKS

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