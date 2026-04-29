Most sixes in an IPL season: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break Chris Gayle’s record in 2026?

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The IPL 2026 season has seen unprecedented levels of six-hitting just as the tournament has moved past the half-way stage. The previous season in 2025 was the greatest edition in terms of six-hitting with 1294 sixes hit in 73 matches.
The individual striking has entered a whole new level this year, with the Indian batters leading the charts with a bevy of maximums. Among them, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the six-hitting freak thus far, smoking a staggering 37 sixes in only nine innings, putting him already close to the Indian record in an edition. Sooryavanshi also tops the run-getters list with 400 runs and also broke the Indian record held by Murali Vijay for most sixes in an innings, having smashed 12 of them during his 36-ball hundred against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Among Indian batters, Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the most sixes struck in a series, with 42 maximums in the 2024 edition.
ALSO READ | Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already set a world record at 15?
Several big-hitting superstars have, over the years, notched up massive six-hitting streaks that have lit up the tournament. Chris Gayle, the highest six-hitter in the history of the IPL, remains on top of the charts even as newer power-hitters have emerged on the scene.
Gayle remains the only batter to smash 50 sixes in a season twice, achieving the feat with RCB in successive years in 2012 and 2013. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is the only other batter to slam 50 sixes in a year, achieving it with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.
Most sixes by a batter in an IPL season
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|SR
|6s
|Season
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|14
|733
|128*
|160.74
|59
|2012
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|13
|510
|80*
|204.81
|52
|2019
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|16
|708
|175*
|156.29
|51
|2013
|JC Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|116
|149.05
|45
|2022
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|12
|608
|107
|183.13
|44
|2011
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|16
|484
|75*
|204.21
|42
|2024
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|14
|524
|87*
|196.25
|40
|2025
|Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
|17
|604
|97*
|175.07
|39
|2025
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|14
|491
|117
|147.44
|38
|2015
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|16
|973
|113
|152.03
|38
|2016
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|15
|479
|80*
|171.07
|38
|2024
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|15
|741
|113*
|154.69
|38
|2024
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|16
|717
|73*
|167.91
|38
|2025
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|9
|400
|103
|238.09
|37
|2026
Most sixes in IPL 2026 (as of April 29)
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