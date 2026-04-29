Most sixes in an IPL season: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break Chris Gayle’s record in 2026?

The IPL 2026 season has seen unprecedented levels of six-hitting just as the tournament has moved past the half-way stage. The previous season in 2025 was the greatest edition in terms of six-hitting with 1294 sixes hit in 73 matches.

The individual striking has entered a whole new level this year, with the Indian batters leading the charts with a bevy of maximums. Among them, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the six-hitting freak thus far, smoking a staggering 37 sixes in only nine innings, putting him already close to the Indian record in an edition. Sooryavanshi also tops the run-getters list with 400 runs and also broke the Indian record held by Murali Vijay for most sixes in an innings, having smashed 12 of them during his 36-ball hundred against SunRisers Hyderabad.