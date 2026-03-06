Most runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson breaks into India top 3 in four innings

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has created waves with two back-to-back match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup. Backing up his unbeaten 97 in the Super 8 match against the West Indies in Kolkata, Samson revelled with a scintillating 42-ball 89 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Samson’s knock laced with a bevy of boundaries also propelled him to 16 sixes in the tournament despite playing only four innings in the tournament. The 31-year-old thereby broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition by an Indian batter as the Men in Blue pipped England by seven runs to reach their fourth final.
Samson also recorded the joint-highest score by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup knockouts, equalling Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 89 in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at the same venue against the West Indies. In only four innings, Samson became only the fourth Indian opener to record 200-plus runs in the T20 World Cup, joining Rohit, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul.
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finds himself on top of the run-scorers charts, having racked up two centuries and as many fifties. Powering New Zealand to the final with a marauding century off only 33 deliveries, opener Finn Allen moved up to No. 3 ahead of the summit clash. Among Indians, Ishan Kishan leads the charts, scoring 263 runs in eight innings, followed by Suryakumar Yadav at No. 9, with 242 runs at a 34.57 average.
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|6
|383
|100*
|76.6
|160.25
|2
|2
|37
|18
|Brian Bennett (ZIM)
|6
|292
|97*
|146
|134.56
|0
|3
|32
|7
|Finn Allen (NZ)
|7
|289
|100*
|57.8
|203.52
|1
|1
|24
|20
|Aiden Markram (SA)
|8
|286
|86*
|47.66
|165.31
|0
|3
|32
|11
|Jacob Bethell (ENG)
|8
|280
|105
|35
|152.17
|1
|1
|25
|14
|Tim Seifert (NZ)
|7
|274
|89*
|45.66
|161.17
|0
|3
|32
|11
|Ishan Kishan (IND)
|8
|263
|77
|32.87
|189.2
|0
|2
|29
|14
|Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
|7
|248
|85
|41.33
|186.46
|0
|2
|16
|19
|Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
|8
|242
|84*
|34.57
|137.5
|0
|1
|21
|10
|Harry Brook (ENG)
|8
|235
|100
|29.37
|159.86
|1
|1
|21
|9
|Sanju Samson (IND)
|4
|232
|97*
|77.33
|201.73
|0
|2
|22
|16
