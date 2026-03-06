Most runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson breaks into India top 3 in four innings

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has created waves with two back-to-back match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup. Backing up his unbeaten 97 in the Super 8 match against the West Indies in Kolkata, Samson revelled with a scintillating 42-ball 89 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samson’s knock laced with a bevy of boundaries also propelled him to 16 sixes in the tournament despite playing only four innings in the tournament. The 31-year-old thereby broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition by an Indian batter as the Men in Blue pipped England by seven runs to reach their fourth final.