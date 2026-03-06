Most runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson breaks into India top 3 in four innings

In only four innings, Sanju Samson became only the fourth Indian opener to record 200-plus runs in the T20 World Cup, joining Rohit, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 6, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Sanju Samson's sparkling 89 powered India to a giant 253 against England at the Wankhede Stadium. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)Sanju Samson's sparkling 89 powered India to a giant 253 against England at the Wankhede Stadium. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has created waves with two back-to-back match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup. Backing up his unbeaten 97 in the Super 8 match against the West Indies in Kolkata, Samson revelled with a scintillating 42-ball 89 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samson’s knock laced with a bevy of boundaries also propelled him to 16 sixes in the tournament despite playing only four innings in the tournament. The 31-year-old thereby broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition by an Indian batter as the Men in Blue pipped England by seven runs to reach their fourth final.

Samson also recorded the joint-highest score by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup knockouts, equalling Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 89 in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at the same venue against the West Indies.  In only four innings, Samson became only the fourth Indian opener to record 200-plus runs in the T20 World Cup, joining Rohit, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul.

Most Runs at T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finds himself on top of the run-scorers charts, having racked up two centuries and as many fifties. Powering New Zealand to the final with a marauding century off only 33 deliveries, opener Finn Allen moved up to No. 3 ahead of the summit clash. Among Indians, Ishan Kishan leads the charts, scoring 263 runs in eight innings, followed by Suryakumar Yadav at No. 9, with 242 runs at a 34.57 average.

Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 6 383 100* 76.6 160.25 2 2 37 18
Brian Bennett (ZIM) 6 292 97* 146 134.56 0 3 32 7
Finn Allen (NZ) 7 289 100* 57.8 203.52 1 1 24 20
Aiden Markram (SA) 8 286 86* 47.66 165.31 0 3 32 11
Jacob Bethell (ENG) 8 280 105 35 152.17 1 1 25 14
Tim Seifert (NZ) 7 274 89* 45.66 161.17 0 3 32 11
Ishan Kishan (IND) 8 263 77 32.87 189.2 0 2 29 14
Shimron Hetmyer (WI) 7 248 85 41.33 186.46 0 2 16 19
Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 8 242 84* 34.57 137.5 0 1 21 10
Harry Brook (ENG) 8 235 100 29.37 159.86 1 1 21 9
Sanju Samson (IND) 4 232 97* 77.33 201.73 0 2 22 16

