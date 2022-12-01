Most runs and centuries on day one, fastest Test hundred by an England opener: Multiple records broken on day one of Rawalpindi Test

England started their three-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on a record breaking note as the Ben Stokes-led side closed day one at 506/4 from 75 overs of batting. Here are the big records that were broken on the day:

Zak Crawley scored his third Test hundred off just 86 deliveries, third quickest by an England batter in the format until he was eclipsed by Harry Brooks later in the innings. The 24-year-old’s ton is the quickest hundred by any England opener in red-ball cricket.

Crawley and Duckett, stitched together 174 runs in the first session, the most by any team. The previous record was held by India, who posted 158 against Afghanistan back in 2018. The duo would go on to add 233 runs for the first wicket, becoming the quickest opening stand to cross 200 runs (off 181 deliveries).

First time in England’s Test history, both openers scored 50 off 50 balls or less. While Crawley crossed the mark of 38 deliveries, Ben Duckett, who also scored a century on the day, completed his half century off exactly fifty deliveries.

Crawley and Duckett however, weren’t the only ones to score hundreds on the day. Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks also registered triple figure scores for the Three Lions, a first instance of four batters scoring hundreds on day one of a Test. Brooks would get to his first hundred off just 80 deliveries, becoming the third quickest English batter to do so, a record that was held only hours ago by Crawley.

England’s total of 506 was the first time a team crossed the 500 run mark on day one of a Test match, eclipsing the previous highest first day total which was held by Australia, who posted 494/6 on day one of the Sydney Test against South Africa in December 1910.