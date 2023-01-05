Most no balls by an Indian in a T20I: On return, Arshdeep Singh sets unwanted record

Arshdeep Singh marked his return back to Indian colors in the second of the three T20Is against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The left arm pacer however, had a torrid time with the ball as he conceded 37 runs off just the two overs he bowled on the night.

It was during the same that Arshdeep created an unwanted record, that of bowling most no balls by an Indian in T20Is, five. Previously, the most no-balls bowled by an Indian in a single T20I were three, by Arshdeep and Ishant Sharma.

The 23-year-old also became the first Indian to bowl three consecutive no-balls in a T20I during his first over of the night.

Arshdeep had missed out on the first T20I owing to illness. He had last featured for India in November during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The pacer who dons the Punjab Kings kit in the Indian Premier League had picked 33 wickets in the 21 T20Is he played for India since his debut in July 2022.

Meanwhile, as Sri Lanka cruised to 206/6 in their quota of 20 overs on the back of fifties from Kusal Mendis (52 off 21) and captain Dasun Shanaka (56* off 22).

The visitors had got off to a quick start with the Mendis adding 80 runs alongside Pathum Nissanka off the first 8.2 overs before falling off to Axar Patel. Umran Malik would pick three wickets to hold Sri Lanka at 138/6 before Shanaka fast forwarded the first innings beyond the 200 run mark.