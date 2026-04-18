Most IPL sixes: Virat Kohli eyes 300th six in RCB vs DC match at Chinnaswamy today

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Most IPL sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a magical landmark in the tournament as his side takes on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
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Kohli, the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, is closing in on his 300th six in the IPL. The 37-year-old Kohli currently stands third on the all-time six-hitting charts in the IPL, with only his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle and India teammate Rohit Sharma ahead of him.
Kohli held the record for the most sixes struck by an Indian for nine years since the 2016 edition, where he smashed 38 sixes en route to a record-breaking spree with 973 runs in the entire edition.
In his illustrious IPL career, Gayle walloped a staggering 357 sixes in only 141 matches. Gayle also holds the record for the most sixes hit in a single season. Gayle smashed 59 sixes in 2013, bettering his 51 sixes from the previous edition in 2012. Interestingly, 127 of Gayle’s sixes came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Rohit has 310 sixes in 276 IPL matches since his debut for the Deccan Chargers in 2008. Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers are the only other batters to have smashed over 250 sixes in the IPL since its inception.
Most sixes in IPL history
|Player
|Span
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|6s
|Chris Gayle
|2009-2021
|141
|4965
|148.96
|357
|Rohit Sharma
|2008-202
|271
|7183
|132.60
|310
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|264
|8889
|133.4
|299
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2025
|242
|5439
|137.45
|264
|AB de Villiers
|2008-2021
|170
|5162
|151.68
|251
|David Warner
|2009-2024
|184
|6565
|139.77
|236
|Sanju Samson
|2013-2026
|177
|4889
|140.08
|227
|Kieron Pollard
|2010-2022
|171
|3412
|147.32
|223
|Andre Russell
|2012-2025
|115
|2651
|174.17
|223
|KL Rahul
|2013-2026
|140
|5333
|136.56
|213
|Suresh Raina
|2008-2021
|200
|5528
|136.73
|203
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