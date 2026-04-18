Most IPL sixes: Virat Kohli eyes 300th six in RCB vs DC match at Chinnaswamy today

Most IPL sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a magical landmark in the tournament as his side takes on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

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Kohli, the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, is closing in on his 300th six in the IPL. The 37-year-old Kohli currently stands third on the all-time six-hitting charts in the IPL, with only his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle and India teammate Rohit Sharma ahead of him.

Kohli held the record for the most sixes struck by an Indian for nine years since the 2016 edition, where he smashed 38 sixes en route to a record-breaking spree with 973 runs in the entire edition.