Most IPL sixes: Virat Kohli eyes 300th six in RCB vs DC match at Chinnaswamy today

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, is closing in on his 300th six in the IPL.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 02:35 PM IST
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is one short of 300 IPL sixes. (CREIMAS)IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is one short of 300 IPL sixes. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

Most IPL sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a magical landmark in the tournament as his side takes on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

FOLLOW: RCB vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Kohli, the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, is closing in on his 300th six in the IPL. The 37-year-old Kohli currently stands third on the all-time six-hitting charts in the IPL, with only his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle and India teammate Rohit Sharma ahead of him.

Kohli held the record for the most sixes struck by an Indian for nine years since the 2016 edition, where he smashed 38 sixes en route to a record-breaking spree with 973 runs in the entire edition.

In his illustrious IPL career, Gayle walloped a staggering 357 sixes in only 141 matches. Gayle also holds the record for the most sixes hit in a single season. Gayle smashed 59 sixes in 2013, bettering his 51 sixes from the previous edition in 2012. Interestingly, 127 of Gayle’s sixes came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Rohit has 310 sixes in 276 IPL matches since his debut for the Deccan Chargers in 2008. Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers are the only other batters to have smashed over 250 sixes in the IPL since its inception.

Most sixes in IPL history

Player Span Inns Runs SR 6s
Chris Gayle 2009-2021 141 4965 148.96 357
Rohit Sharma 2008-202 271 7183  132.60 310
Virat Kohli 2008-2026 264 8889 133.4 299
MS Dhoni 2008-2025 242 5439 137.45 264
AB de Villiers 2008-2021 170 5162 151.68 251
David Warner 2009-2024 184 6565 139.77 236
Sanju Samson 2013-2026 177 4889 140.08 227
Kieron Pollard 2010-2022 171 3412 147.32 223
Andre Russell 2012-2025 115 2651 174.17 223
KL Rahul 2013-2026 140 5333 136.56 213
Suresh Raina 2008-2021 200 5528 136.73 203

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 18: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments