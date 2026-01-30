Premium

Who ranks as the most attacking pacer in T20s – Lasith Malinga or Jasprit Bumrah?

While the Indian scores on the economy front, the Sri Lankan had an enviable ability to take wickets in a clump

Written by: Lalith Kalidas
4 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (left) and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (Photos: AP, Express file)Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (left) and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (Photos: AP, Express file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Before Jassi, there was Mali.

Before oppositions began to trim expectations for the Jasprit Bumrah equation in T20 cricket, Lasith Malinga had checked the unfettered batting advantage by simply being its first great nemesis.

The Sri Lankan daakaththa, the sickle-like slingman, would also be an unlikely mentor to the boy from Ahmedabad during his early days in the IPL at Mumbai. Malinga was the ripening Bumrah’s first life-skills coach, a veteran who would make him believe that he could sustain a living with his hyperextended right arm and other eccentricities. That was 13 years ago.

Cut to Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, on an uncharacteristically insipid evening against New Zealand, Bumrah still touched a special feat with a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

The current era’s pace bowling freak brought his 107th T20I scalp, equalling the outlier of the previous generation a decade after first donning the India blues.

While his round-armed sorcery inspired a steady cult in the sub-continent, none have lived up to Malinga’s exalted status. None, barring his perpendicular adherent, who brought his own geometry set to T20I bowling and reproduced eerily similar numbers.

Malinga vs Bumrah in T20Is

A cursory glance cannot separate Malinga and Bumrah, differing by mere fractions, across phases, conditions and on sheer invincibility.

Story continues below this ad

Malinga stacked up 107 for Sri Lanka in 83 innings while sending down 1799 deliveries in all. In his 83rd innings for India, Bumrah picked up his 107th after sending six extra deliveries, off his 1805th ball.

Across the 12 Full-Member countries, only 12 pacers have reached 100 T20I wickets. Malinga and Bumrah are the only men to concurrently satisfy three back-breaking factors – a sub 7.5 economy, producing a wicket within every 17 deliveries and averaging below 21.

While being nearly as deadly, Bumrah eclipses Malinga (7.42) with an astounding 6.44 economy rate – the benchmark for all bowlers from Test-playing nations, with at least 40 wickets. Malinga noses ahead by a whisker on the wicket-taking front, producing a dismissal every 16.8 balls to Bumrah’s 17.0. Despite the rapidly surging batting intent, Bumrah bags a wicket for 18.28 runs. Malinga nabbed each for 20.79.

About 40 percent of their dismissal patterns are synchronous; Malinga has bagged 43 of his wickets bowled, while Bumrah has collected 41. There are negligible variances in their efficiency across the course of play, too, though Bumrah remains a standout on the economical front.

Story continues below this ad

The death-overs confines have yielded them the most wickets, with Malinga producing a wicket every 11.3 deliveries, marginally ahead of Bumrah (11.9). Yet, the Indian pace god’s 6.97 economy for 49 wickets in overs 17-20 not only eclipses Malinga (8.39) but also stands as a supernatural number amidst the evolved T20 sluggers.

Slam-bang cricket seldom allows such romanticism, but Malinga’s peak years were fittingly wedged between T20 cricket’s early expansion and the year of Bumrah’s international debut and first significant IPL season in 2016.

Between January 2010 and December 2015, Malinga topped the T20 format (including leagues) across the world with 243 wickets at 16.0 SR, totalling 62.3 percent of his career wickets (390) in this period. Then came along Bumrah.

When he hung up his boots in 2020, Malinga had finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in all T20s, behind Dwayne Bravo. Six seamers stand ahead of his 390 career scalps, yet none can pose a better economy (7.07) or strike rate (16.6). With only 59 wickets separating their career hauls, a snapshot would derive Bumrah (6.9 eco, 17.6 SR) as his worthy successor here too.

Story continues below this ad

But for the out-and-out wicket-taker that he was, Malinga remains the most attacking pacer in that he reeled in wickets in clumps more often than other pacers, standing comfortably at the top with 15 instances of producing four or more wickets in a match. In contrast, Bumrah only has five such spells across 261 games and none at the international level as yet.

There is a World Cup defence heating up, and another counter for Bumrah to catch up with the Lankan laser gun. Malinga leads the pace pack in T20 World Cups (38), with Bumrah (26) close on his heels.

It is vexing to pick one. Bumrah’s mastery in an increasingly batting-oriented era or the first-of-its-kind Malinga experience that bent T20 cricket to his wont.

Malinga made the bowlers feel they belonged. Bumrah makes the batters feel they don’t.

Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
twitter

Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express ( digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage. Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him: Professional Background Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit. Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'. Experience: He has over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group). Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College. Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game. Notable Recent Work & Beats Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma. Investigative Journalism: He recently co-authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association. Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players. You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar's recovery going as per plan as he's expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage
Sundar

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
Tirupati
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Gandhi Ambedkar
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News