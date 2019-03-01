South Africa should come up with plans to retain best talents: Morne Morkel on Duanne Olivier’s exit

Expressing concern over cricketers opting to play in foreign tournaments over the national side, former South Africa seamer Morne Morkel said that the country’s cricket board has to come up with a strategy to avoid the drain of talented players. “They have to sit down and come up with plans because they’re going to lose a lot of players in the near future and they need to protect against that,” the seamer was quoted as saying by the Australian cricket website on Friday.

He further said, “Do you structure the contracting a little bit better? What security do you give the guys (in terms of) life after cricket? You talk about investing, but once a guy retires, they sort of drift away. I can name a number of players who they have invested a lot of money in, but you don’t see them coaching, you don’t see them involved with our academies. Give those guys a platform and say; we’ve invested in you for so many years, when you’re thinking of settling down or moving on, this is where we see a role for you.”

The statement by Morkel comes just days after Duanne Olivier signed a three-year Kolpak deal with Yorkshire. Disappointed with Oliver’s decision, Thabang Moroe, the chief executive of CSA, believes that the move was ‘not good news for the global game’.

Despite backing Oliver for making a smart financial decision, Morkel feels that CSA should work on to retain the country’s best talents. “I think that communication is not great at the moment so that’s something they can improve on. (When I was younger) I was settled in the team so for me, it was easier to put offers aside and focus on playing with South Africa.”

“It’s harder for those guys who are in and out of the team. If the communication channels aren’t great and you’re not sure where you fit in, that’s where the biggest challenge comes in. Communication is the key in any business. It’s never nice … it always paints a bad picture of cricket in South Africa. But that’s unfortunately part of our DNA and the struggles we have in South Africa.”

Morkel, however, feels that Oliver had finally established himself at the highest level and his exit from the national side comes at a wrong time. “It’s just unfortunate because Duanne had really settled in and is finding his feet … he knows what Test cricket is about,” Morkel said.

“In terms of timing, it’s not great. (But) I think that decision was made long before a couple of months ago. He weighed his options up and it was a family decision and you have to respect that. It’s never nice to lose quality players, you always want to see them play for South Africa. But I understand it completely and I wish him all the best.”