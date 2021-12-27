Former Protea pacer reveals he felt paralysed before bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in 2006

Morkel recalls the 2010 tour and said he was more confident while bowling to Sachin this time around.

Facing former South African bowler Morne Morkel at his peak was the stuff of nightmares for many batsmen around the world. But according to the Proteas pacer himself, he was in complete awe of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and felt paralysed before bowling to him in the 2006 series.

Morkel had made his debut in that series and he still remembers how his hands froze at the thought of bowling to the Little Master.

“I’ll tell you what. When I made my debut in 2006… I bowled my first over to Sachin. I remember Polly (Shaun Pollock) game me the ball and I felt paralysed. I thought ok ‘I am going to have to bowl this ball,” he said on a Star Sports’ Cricket Live show.

Sachin was simply sensational while touring South Africa, scoring six centuries in total. However, in the 2006/07 tour, he failed to score a single century. He would come back strongly in 2010 to score two centuries in what was his final tour of the rainbow nation.

Morkel recalls that tour and said he was more confident while bowling to Sachin this time around.

“To play against him in 2010… it was a Test match were on Day 1, there was a lot of rain. We managed to bowl India for 130 or so. Conditions got better for batting later on but just the way he went about his trade in that second innings was fantastic to see. It was a big bat to bowl to. The bat felt very wide. It was sort of plan we threw at him and yet he had an answer for. It was a special memory for me,” he said.

Morkel finished his career with 309 Test wickets in 86 matches and 188 ODI wickets in 117 matches. He also took 47 wickets in 44 T20I matches.