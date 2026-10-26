‘Just be you’: Morne Morkel’s mantra for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to regain form

Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire on his return to international cricket after almost 4 years, with the veteran claiming just one wicket in the first two T20I matches vs New Zealand in the ongoing series. Bhuvneshwar’s other numbers haven’t been great either, with the speedster conceding 49 and 50 runs in the two matches respectively at an economy rate of 12.37.

However, India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed the bowler and asked him to “block out expectations” and focus on being himself. “I’ve got a lot of sympathy for his return. There will be expectations after four years to come back. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL and bowled really well,” Morkel said on the eve of the third T20I.