‘Just be you’: Morne Morkel’s mantra for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to regain form

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Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire on his return to international cricket after almost 4 years, with the veteran claiming just one wicket in the first two T20I matches vs New Zealand in the ongoing series. Bhuvneshwar’s other numbers haven’t been great either, with the speedster conceding 49 and 50 runs in the two matches respectively at an economy rate of 12.37.
However, India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed the bowler and asked him to “block out expectations” and focus on being himself. “I’ve got a lot of sympathy for his return. There will be expectations after four years to come back. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL and bowled really well,” Morkel said on the eve of the third T20I.
“One challenge is to block the expectation factor out. Two, leading into selection, he trained for a month, but playing international cricket is a different beast where the margins are small. He had to come in with limited training because of the schedule to get himself ready,” he added.
Morkel further said that the pacer will eventually find his rhythm once he gets enough games under his belt. Bhuvneshwar had played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s back-to-back IPL titles, taking 17 wickets in the 2025 season and 28 in 2026.
“The skill and his experience, everything is there. But at the end of the day, we have to respect the game of cricket, and you have to allow him to find his feet in some of the games. And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad: don’t chase anything. Just be you,” he said.
“Yes, there will be expectations. But every game you’ll get better and every game you’ll find your rhythm. So let’s not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that,” the South African added.