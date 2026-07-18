Morne Morkel on Rohit Sharma: ‘Brings calmness to the batting line-up’

India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Rohit Sharma to overcome his lean run in the ongoing ODI series against England, insisting there were “no worries and concerns” over the veteran opener’s form ahead of Sunday’s series decider against England at Lord’s.

Rohit has made scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches, with Sunday’s game offering him one final opportunity to make a substantial contribution in the series.

“Rohit, as I said earlier, it is hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen that in the entire series. The ball is moving around. So batting up front, it is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past. He is experienced. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.