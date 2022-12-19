scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

More than half a dozen leggies in domestic cricket can go on to play for India: Amit Mishra

Mishra, who last played for India in 2017, has as many as 166 IPL wickets to his name. The 40-year-old recently represented Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Mishra holds the record for most IPL wickets (166) by an Indian alongside Chahal. (FILE)

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra believes there is no dearth of leg-spinners in the country and he sees more of them breaking into the national side in the near future.

“Earlier, people thought that the utility of leg spin was diminishing down with the advent of T20 cricket. But they have been completely proved wrong. Leg spin is not just effective in Test cricket but it’s equally effective in limited-overs cricket.

“Just look at the IPL. I being a leg spinner, along with Yuzvendra Chahal are the two most successful Indian bowlers in IPL history. So why not have more opportunities for the leg spinners in all formats of the game,” Mishra told PTI after a coaching session with budding leg spinners here.

“India has a big pool of leg spinners. We have quality spinners in domestic cricket. I do not want to take names but there are more than half a dozen leggies who have the potential to get into the Indian side.

“I am very happy to train any young leg spinner who comes up to me for help,” Mishra said.

Mishra also said that he had no plans to retire anytime soon and will continue to play domestic cricket.

“I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me. I am keeping myself fit and my performance in domestic cricket last and this season have not been bad either. I am hopeful to be bought by a franchise (at this week’s IPL auction).” Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:11:11 pm
